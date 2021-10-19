https://ria.ru/20211019/kritika-1755248460.html

Trump said that deceased Powell made many mistakes

Trump said that deceased Powell made many mistakes – RIA Novosti, 10/19/2021

Trump said that deceased Powell made many mistakes

Former US President Donald Trump criticized former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died the day before, saying that he made many mistakes and … RIA Novosti, 10/19/2021

2021-10-19T17: 05

2021-10-19T17: 05

2021-10-19T17: 05

in the world

USA

Iraq

Barack Obama

colin powell

donald trump

us armed forces

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/01/0e/1592947662_0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a3df4c54ee3e81909ebec953ce828ffc.jpg

WASHINGTON, October 19 – RIA Novosti. Former US President Donald Trump criticized former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died yesterday, saying that he made many mistakes and criticized fellow Republicans. first attacked other Republicans. He made many mistakes, but in any case, may he rest in peace! ” – Trump said in a statement. He added that Powell “made big mistakes in Iraq”, in particular, claiming that there were weapons of mass destruction, which was the pretext for the American invasion. According to Trump, despite all this, after death ” The fake news media “treats Powell very well. I hope this happens to me someday,” said Trump. Powell, who was the first African American to serve as the top military chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff and later became the first African American. Secretary of State, died on Monday from the effects of the coronavirus. He was 84 years old. Powell regretted that he defended the idea of ​​an invasion of Iraq, relying on false information about the presence of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. As a result, at the end of his life, Powell criticized the policies of the Republican Party, and in 2008 publicly supported the candidacy of Democrat Barack Obama for the presidency of the United States.

https://ria.ru/20211008/tramp-1753756795.html

https://ria.ru/20211018/rassledovanie-1755124381.html

USA

Iraq

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/01/0e/1592947662_221 0:2952:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c2a8581861d362ff76f48c8b361b0445.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, usa, iraq, barack obama, colin powell, donald trump, us armed forces