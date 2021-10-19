https://ria.ru/20211019/kritika-1755248460.html
Trump said that deceased Powell made many mistakes
WASHINGTON, October 19 – RIA Novosti. Former US President Donald Trump criticized former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died yesterday, saying that he made many mistakes and criticized fellow Republicans. first attacked other Republicans. He made many mistakes, but in any case, may he rest in peace! ” – Trump said in a statement. He added that Powell “made big mistakes in Iraq”, in particular, claiming that there were weapons of mass destruction, which was the pretext for the American invasion. According to Trump, despite all this, after death ” The fake news media “treats Powell very well. I hope this happens to me someday,” said Trump. Powell, who was the first African American to serve as the top military chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff and later became the first African American. Secretary of State, died on Monday from the effects of the coronavirus. He was 84 years old. Powell regretted that he defended the idea of an invasion of Iraq, relying on false information about the presence of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. As a result, at the end of his life, Powell criticized the policies of the Republican Party, and in 2008 publicly supported the candidacy of Democrat Barack Obama for the presidency of the United States.
