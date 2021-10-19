https://ria.ru/20211018/rassledovanie-1755124381.html
Trump sues Congress over January 6 investigation
2021-10-18T23: 51
2021-10-18T23: 51
2021-10-19T00: 38
WASHINGTON, October 19 – RIA Novosti. Former US President Donald Trump, in an attempt to keep secret the materials that shed light on his activities on January 6, sued a commission of the House of Representatives that is investigating the circumstances of the storming of the Capitol. , led by Congressman Benny Thompson and the National Archives and Records Administration, along with the chief archivist of the United States, David Ferriero. Trump asks the court to prevent the disclosure of materials that shed light on what happened in the White House during the attack on the Capitol by his supporters. They tried to disrupt the parliamentary certification of the victory in the presidential election of Democratic candidate Joe Biden, the legitimacy of which Trump still disputes. Trump wants the court to deprive the commission of the right to send requests and punish them for non-compliance, and the archivists – to ban the provision of any information to the investigation until then. until he gets to know it himself.
