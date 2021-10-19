https://ria.ru/20211019/vmeshatelstvo-1755143182.html

Turkey accuses ambassadors of ten countries of meddling in court cases

Turkey accused ambassadors of ten countries of meddling in court cases – Russia news today

Turkey accuses ambassadors of ten countries of meddling in court cases

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay accused of interfering in court cases against ambassadors of ten countries who called for the release of human rights defender Osman RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021

2021-10-19T09: 21

2021-10-19T09: 21

2021-10-19T09: 21

in the world

USA

Norway

Finland

Canada

Germany

France

Turkish Foreign Ministry

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/150966/03/1509660382_0►1920x0_80_0_0_fb15387ccc9f15a0ee0f30d623a2267b.jpg

ANKARA, October 19 – RIA Novosti. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay has accused the ambassadors of ten countries who called for the release of human rights defender Osman Kavala, and earlier embassies of ten countries – Canada, France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and The United States issued an appeal to Turkey to release Kavala, after which, as reported by Anadolu, the Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the ambassadors of these countries. overstepped their powers and called for political interference in court cases. Courts in Turkey are independent, and Turkey is a completely independent country. Those who wish to intervene in the judicial process can continue to fulfill such wishes in their countries, “Oktay wrote on Twitter. Osman Kavala is a well-known Turkish human rights activist, founder of the cultural foundation Anadolu Kültür AŞ, which, in particular, supports projects of ethnic and religious minorities, often with an international focus, including reconciliation between the Turkish and Armenian populations and the peaceful resolution of the Kurdish issue. In February 2020, a Turkish court acquitted Kavala on charges of involvement in an attempted overthrow of the government in the Istanbul Gezi Park protests in 2013 year, however, on the same day, the Istanbul prosecutor’s office issued a new arrest warrant. New charges were brought against Kavala, this time for participating in a coup attempt in Turkey in July 2016.

https://ria.ru/20211007/turtsiya-1753600275.html

https://ria.ru/20211013/siriya-1754352549.html

USA

Norway

Finland

Canada

Germany

France

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/150966/03/1509660382_111 ☎:895:588_1920x0_80_0_0_0bb2e26996c43d94cf773d345fca6858.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, usa, norway, finland, canada, germany, france, turkey