https://ria.ru/20211019/timoshenko-1755227863.html

Tymoshenko announced the energy crisis in Ukraine

Tymoshenko announced the energy crisis in Ukraine – RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021

Tymoshenko announced the energy crisis in Ukraine

The head of the Ukrainian opposition Batkivshchyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko, said that a full-scale energy crisis was unfolding in Ukraine. RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021

2021-10-19T15: 41

2021-10-19T15: 41

2021-10-19T15: 41

in the world

Ukraine

Batkivshchyna party

Yulia Timoshenko

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/01/1a/1594631587_0-0:2970:1671_1920x0_80_0_0_64f5754036bf4d7adda301c12b6854d9.jpg

KIEV, October 19 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Ukrainian opposition Batkivshchyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko, said that a full-scale energy crisis is unfolding in Ukraine. “A full-scale energy crisis is currently unfolding in Ukraine. To minimize the consequences of the crisis and save the country, it is necessary to declare a state of emergency in the energy sector and adopt a national action program. We demand an immediate meeting with the Prime Minister, a revision of the draft budget and the implementation of urgent measures based on a national action plan to save the country during this period, “Tymoshenko said in the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday. According to her, the energy crisis in Ukraine is deepening not only due to the incompetence of the authorities, but also through corruption machinations with the resale of Ukrainian gas. She also reported that there is no coal in the warehouses, and there is no natural gas in the storages, sufficient for the heating season. We need direct support and subsidies for businesses in key strategic industries We demand an immediate meeting with the Prime Minister, review the draft budget and implement urgent measures based on a national action plan to save the country during this period, “- said Tymoshenko.

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211016/kobolev-1754873592.html

https://ria.ru/20211004/skandal-1752915979.html

Ukraine

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/01/1a/1594631587_175-0:2904:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_715b25480ccee7ad1f1aed927419118b.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, Ukraine, Batkivshchyna Party, Yulia Tymoshenko, Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine