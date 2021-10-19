UAZ showed a new version of “Loaf” :: Autonews

UAZ company on Instagram showed a new modification of the legendary “Loaf”. The finalization of the van was carried out by the Russian company “Elinge” and such a car is intended for Chile. The novelty received an air conditioner, the unit of which is located on the roof of the car. The unit is controlled by a special remote control located in the cab to the right of the steering column.

Also, the car was equipped with a winch, a power bumper and an expeditionary trunk. In Russia, this version of “Loaf” is not currently on sale. Moreover, in our country, UAZ SRG is not equipped with climate control at all. An exception was the Baikal camper, which was created on the basis of the Bukhanka.

The technical characteristics of the machine were not reported. The regular van got a 2.7-liter gasoline engine that develops 112 hp. and 198 Nm of torque. The motor works in conjunction with a five-speed manual transmission and four-wheel drive.

The UAZ-452 off-road van is a real domestic long-liver. Car production started back in 1965. At the moment, the production of these machines continues, and the model has not received significant structural and external changes during all this time.

