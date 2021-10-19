UAZ showed an electric truck from the past. Photo: Autonews

The Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant posted on its Instagram a photo of a truck that was equipped with an electric power plant. The corresponding inscription is applied to the car body. The picture was taken from the factory archive and dates back to 1974. Such airborne versions of the “Loaf” were nicknamed “Tadpoles”.

As stated in the message, most likely, the terms of reference included the construction of a silent and environmentally friendly truck for urban use. It is also possible that we are talking about the development of an export version of the electric car. The fact is that in those years the largest energy crisis broke out in the world after the Arab countries – OPEC members decided to cut oil production and refuse to supply hydrocarbons to the USA, Canada, Great Britain, the Netherlands and Japan. In this situation, many car companies began to experiment with the development of electric cars.

However, UAZ worked in those years not only on electric cars, but also on drones. Not so long ago, a Russian company published a photograph of the “autonomous” “Loaf” from the Soviet era. At the same time, an inscription is made on the body of the car with paint warning that there is no driver in the car. At the same time, UAZ did not tell how the car was controlled. In the comments, users suggested that radio control may have been used for this.

The Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant regularly posts pictures of very rare modifications of its cars on social networks. Among them: “Loaf” with metal guided skis, UAZ-450 for driving on rails and UAZ-469, which was used by German firefighters.

