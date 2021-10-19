https://ria.ru/20211019/ukraina-1755217802.html

Ukraine declared a cesspool with no future

MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. Verkhovna Rada Deputy Oleksandr Koltunovich criticized the state of the Ukrainian economy under President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and, speaking at a plenary session, accused the Kiev authorities of the deteriorating quality of life of the population, the failure of European integration, and the inability to cope with the coronavirus pandemic and corruption. Koltunovich also recalled the recent scandal related to the Pandora Dossier, in which Zelenskiy appears among others. “This is all Zelenskiy’s Ukraine, a country that is practically uninhabitable. – said the deputy. He added that the president “does not accept criticism and the alternative course of the country,” because of which Ukraine has no future. Earlier, political scientist Andriy Yermolaev called on Ukrainian pensioners to prepare for the “worst.” According to him, the country’s economy is working “in the negative”, and no one wants to fill the Pension Fund. Ukrainian politicians have repeatedly drawn attention to the deplorable state of the economy. In particular, the head of the opposition Batkivshchyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko, said that a full-scale energy crisis was unfolding in the country. This year, the tariffs for housing and communal services were raised once again, and there are not enough gas reserves in the storage facilities. The state of affairs is worsened by corruption, the growth of the informal sector, the rupture of economic relations with Russia and the policy towards Donbass.

