https://ria.ru/20211019/prognoz-1755131505.html
What awaits Ukraine
Ukrainian pensioners urged to prepare for the “worst” – RIA Novosti, 10/19/2021
What awaits Ukraine
The Ukrainian economy is actually working “in the negative”, no one will be involved in filling the Pension Fund. With such a warning appeared on the air of the RIA Novosti TV channel, 10/19/2021
2021-10-19T04: 14
2021-10-19T04: 14
2021-10-19T04: 30
in the world
Ukraine
the situation in Ukraine
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152298/95/1522989533_0-0:3312:1864_1920x0_80_0_0_a309eb72c012f7ac66b447f75058f34e.jpg
MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. The Ukrainian economy is actually working “in the negative”, no one will be involved in filling the Pension Fund. With such a warning, political scientist Andrey Ermolaev spoke on the air of the Nash TV channel. Pensioners, Yermolaev warned, need to prepare for the worst. In January, the head of the National Commission for Securities and Stock Market Timur Khromaev predicted a sharp cut in pensions in Ukraine due to the demographic crisis. According to the expert, by 2030 the size of payments may be reduced by one and a half times. Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov, in turn, said that the average Ukrainian pension is about three times lower than the average Russian one. The politician also expressed the opinion that today’s Ukraine is the poorest country in Europe “in absolutely all respects.”
https://ria.ru/20210304/sravnenie-1599851350.html
Ukraine
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152298/95/1522989533_581-0:3312:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a80e41844da8d5c096a68885daf3e3eb.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, ukraine, the situation in ukraine
Ukrainian pensioners urged to prepare for the “worst”
“The Ukrainian economy is chronically unprofitable. We are constantly balancing at the expense of loans, some kind of internal on-lending, pyramids of government bonds, but is the budget saving on what? On pensions,” the expert said.
Pensioners, Yermolaev warned, need to prepare for the worst.
In January, the head of the National Commission for Securities and Stock Market Timur Khromaev predicted a sharp cut in pensions in Ukraine due to the demographic crisis. According to the expert, by 2030 the size of payments may be reduced by one and a half times.
March 4, 05:09
In Ukraine, pro-Russian sentiments were explained by comparing Kharkov and Belgorod
Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov, in turn, said that the average Ukrainian pension is about three times lower than the average Russian one. The politician also expressed the opinion that today’s Ukraine is the poorest country in Europe “in absolutely all respects.”