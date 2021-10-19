Ukrainian pensioners urged to prepare for the “worst”

https://ria.ru/20211019/prognoz-1755131505.html

MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. The Ukrainian economy is actually working “in the negative”, no one will be involved in filling the Pension Fund. With such a warning, political scientist Andrey Ermolaev spoke on the air of the Nash TV channel. Pensioners, Yermolaev warned, need to prepare for the worst. In January, the head of the National Commission for Securities and Stock Market Timur Khromaev predicted a sharp cut in pensions in Ukraine due to the demographic crisis. According to the expert, by 2030 the size of payments may be reduced by one and a half times. Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov, in turn, said that the average Ukrainian pension is about three times lower than the average Russian one. The politician also expressed the opinion that today’s Ukraine is the poorest country in Europe “in absolutely all respects.”

