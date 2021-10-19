Ukrainian “Trojan horse” against SP-2 proved powerless | News | News

Ukraine’s attempts to interfere with the certification of Nord Stream 2 in Europe have led nowhere, so it’s time to start thinking “not about how to harm someone, but what Ukraine will be like,” human rights lawyer, honored lawyer Valeria Lutkovskaya on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel.

“The point is that we have applied to the commission that will deal with certification in order to prevent this certification from there like a Trojan horse. The idea is clear, but tell me, please, how will this affect the citizens of Ukraine? … How will we live? Coal reserves remain for 21 days, “she said, assessing the application of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine to participate in the certification of the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Lutkovskaya added that 21 days is the maximum at a CHPP in Ukraine, somewhere in the reserves for 14, six or five days.

“So maybe it’s time to think not about harming someone, but start thinking about what Ukraine will be like?” – the lawyer emphasized.

She noted that even if Naftogaz’s application is approved, when trying to convince other states that need to certify SP2 not to do so, it is worth remembering that “behind their backs there are citizens of the states” who understand that thanks to Nord Stream – 2 “they will receive gas cheaper, and the enterprises will operate smoothly. Lutkovskaya doubted that the intention of the Ukrainian gas operator could be realized and appropriate given the current state of the country’s energy system.

On October 18 it became known that NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine applied for participation in the certification process of the operator of the Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2.

“Our main position is that Nord Stream 2 cannot be certified, since its full compliance with European legislation has not been ensured,” said the company’s chairman, Yuriy Vitrenko.

Earlier that day, Bundestag deputy from the Alternative for Germany party Waldemar Gerdt told Izvestia that the SP-2 could be commissioned by the end of 2021. The operator of the Nord Stream 2 AG project announced that the first string of the pipeline was filled with technical gas on 18 October.