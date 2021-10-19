Urologist named ways to maintain men’s health | News | News

Urologist, ultrasound doctor of the Center for Molecular Diagnostics (CMD) of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor Alexander Belopolsky spoke about how to maintain men’s health throughout life.

According to the expert, the prostate gland should be examined annually, including the passage of specialized laboratory diagnostics, an ultrasound of the prostate gland and a consultation with a urologist based on the results of the examination.

“Acute prostatitis is rapid, often associated with respiratory tract infections. Therefore, problems with the prostate gland often fade into the background. And at this time, acute prostatitis very quickly turns into a chronic form, and it is already much more difficult and longer to treat it, “Belopolsky told Izvestia on Tuesday, October 19.

He also added that in men over 40, the process of enlargement or nodular growth of the prostate gland, or prostate adenoma often begins. Therefore, at this age, an annual examination by a urologist, an ultrasound of the prostate gland, a blood test for PSA – prostate-specific antigen (PSA total, free, ratio) is required for early detection of prostate cancer and differential diagnosis.

In this case, prostate cancer, prostate adenoma and prostatitis can occur simultaneously.

“Timely, planned, annual examination will help to establish the correct diagnosis with an accuracy of 100% and prescribe the appropriate treatment or determine the further tactics of both examination and treatment. You can independently diagnose some diseases of the prostate gland. Adenoma of the prostate gland and prostatitis can be recognized by the appearance of frequent urination, a feeling of incomplete emptying of the bladder, the appearance of pain in the perineum, nighttime urination, ”added Belopolsky.

The approach to treatment, as a rule, is individual and depends not only on the degree of damage to the prostate gland, but also on many other factors. Treatment is prescribed based on the results of the examination, he concluded.

On September 24, Tatyana Surnenkova, head of the Center for Somnology at the Clinical Diagnostic Center of MEDSI, told Izvestia about the non-obvious reasons for frequent urination and decreased potency in men. These symptoms may indicate obstructive sleep apnea or sleep apnea disease, she said.

In this case, as a rule, a diagnosis of a dysfunction of the prostate gland is made, but often the appointment of antibiotic therapy and testosterone does not bring an effective result in relation to these symptoms.