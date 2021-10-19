US condemned North Korean ballistic missile launch

https://ria.ru/20211019/raketa-1755280425.html

2021-10-19T19: 37

2021-10-19T19: 37

2021-10-19T19: 46

WASHINGTON, October 19 – RIA Novosti. US Special Representative for the DPRK, Sun Kim, at a trilateral meeting with representatives of South Korea and Japan, discussed and condemned the launch of a ballistic missile by the DPRK on Tuesday, the State Department said. and called on the DPRK to refrain from further provocations and to engage in constant and substantive dialogue, “the State Department said in a statement. Earlier on Tuesday, South Korea announced the launch of one SLBM, possibly from a submarine, into the DPRK in the Sea of ​​Japan. Various estimates of the range of its flight were called – from 450 to 590 kilometers, the height of the trajectory was a maximum of 60 kilometers. In Japan, they announced the launch of two missiles in the DPRK.

