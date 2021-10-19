US Five-Year Bond Yield Rises To Highest Level In 20 Months

Graph of the yield on five-year US bonds for the last 5 years

The benchmark five-year bond yield rose to 1.18%, the highest since February 2020, continuing its two-week streak.

While the yield on 30-year US bonds also rose, it rose less than the 4 basis point rise at the short end of the curve. This narrowed the gap between five-year and 30-year debt to its narrowest level since May 2020.

The flattening bond yield curve is a sign that markets expect interest rates to rise in the coming months, but the outlook for future economic growth is becoming more cautious.

The latest weekly positioning data showed that hedge funds increased their short positions in 2- and 5-year US Treasuries, while increasing their long positions in 10-year debt, indicating that investors expect this trend to The smoothing of the curve will continue in the coming months.

The yield on the 10-year US debt was 1.61%, just below the June high of 1.63% reached last week.

Last week, US Treasuries were selling off amid strong US retail sales data and some hawkish comments from some Fed speakers, but Jefferies analysts believe this has prompted some investors to add new short positions in US bonds.

US retail sales rose 0.7% last month and August data were revised upward to show retail sales were up 0.9% instead of 0.7% as originally reported by the Commerce Department.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven was last 2.56%, hovering around a five-month high, indicating that the market is expecting an average of nearly 2.6% per year of inflation over the next decade.

According to CME data, money markets now have a 42% chance of a 25 basis point rate hike by the US Federal Reserve by September 2022, up from 24% a month earlier.

Saykat Chatterjee © 2021 Thomson Reuters

MarketSnapshot – ProFinance.Ru news and market events in Telegram

On this topic:

Treasury Sale: Serious This Time

Hard times are coming on the government bond market