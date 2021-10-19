https://ria.ru/20211019/vzyatka-1755131628.html
US Navy contractor director faces 15 years in prison for bribe
US Navy contractor director faces 15 years in prison for bribe – RIA Novosti, 10/19/2021
US Navy contractor director faces 15 years in prison for bribe
The general director of a contractor of the US Navy was accused of bribery and faces up to 15 years in prison, according to the US Justice Department. RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021
2021-10-19T04: 14
2021-10-19T04: 14
2021-10-19T04: 14
in the world
USA
us navy
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/0b/1731760555_0:161:3072:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_e0c7ea92110a2807445b98d9327c9ce9.jpg
WASHINGTON, October 19 – RIA Novosti. 27 September 2021 at the request of the United States, according to the Department of Justice. It is noted that he returned to the States voluntarily on October 18. “Rafarachi was accused in front of a grand jury in one episode of bribery, if he is found guilty, he faces up to 15 years in prison,” the Justice Department said. , which has won more than $ 1 billion in contracts with the US Navy since 2010.
https://ria.ru/20210617/prigovor-1737429389.html
USA
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/0b/1731760555_89-0:2820:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f09d7a7cb9ea00ce709b55efcb50c297.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
worldwide, usa, us navy
US Navy contractor director faces 15 years in prison for bribe