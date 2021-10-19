https://ria.ru/20211019/vzyatka-1755131628.html

US Navy contractor director faces 15 years in prison for bribe

The general director of a contractor of the US Navy was accused of bribery and faces up to 15 years in prison, according to the US Justice Department.

WASHINGTON, October 19 – RIA Novosti. 27 September 2021 at the request of the United States, according to the Department of Justice. It is noted that he returned to the States voluntarily on October 18. “Rafarachi was accused in front of a grand jury in one episode of bribery, if he is found guilty, he faces up to 15 years in prison,” the Justice Department said. , which has won more than $ 1 billion in contracts with the US Navy since 2010.

