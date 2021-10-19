US special envoy for Afghanistan Khalilzad steps down, media reported

https://ria.ru/20211018/spetspredstavitel-1755121860.html

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad is leaving his post, the decision will be officially announced soon, CNN reports. RIA Novosti, 18.10.2021

WASHINGTON, October 18 – RIA Novosti. US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad is leaving office, and the official decision will be announced shortly, CNN reports. “(President’s) Joe Biden’s administration is expected to soon announce that Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad is stepping down as Special Envoy for Afghanistan. His Deputy Tom West will take over this post, “the channel’s correspondent wrote in his Twitter account. As noted by CNN, the decision has been made over the past few days.

