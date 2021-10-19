US Treasury Advised Biden To Think About Sanctions Before They Are Introduced | News | News

The US Treasury Department, in its report on Washington’s imposition of restrictive measures over the past 20 years, recommended that the administration of United States President Joe Biden be more selective in imposing economic sanctions due to the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies. This was announced on Monday, October 18, by the press service of the Ministry of Finance.

The department’s analysts concluded that the growing popularity of digital currencies could deal a serious blow to the effectiveness of US sanctions. In their opinion, the American leader should carefully weigh the decision before introducing such measures, whether this is consistent with the achievement of clear political goals within the framework of the American strategy, and also calculate the consequences of the imposition of sanctions.

According to Deputy Treasury Secretary Joe Adeyemo, sanctions help the United States protect its national interests, but now this mechanism is facing an unprecedented challenge. He is convinced that the state should modernize the sanctions mechanism and involve its allies in this work.

It is noted that at present, a significant part of Washington’s sanctions is “idle” due to the fact that attackers often transfer funds in cryptocurrencies or use alternative payment platforms.

In addition, the ministry noted that other states are trying to actively undermine the role of the dollar in modern economic life.

Earlier, on October 15, the US Treasury published instructions for cryptocurrency market participants regarding their compliance with US sanctions. In particular, the text recommends using geolocation to block access to operations prohibited by Washington from countries under US sanctions.

Prior to that, on September 27, it was reported that American programmer Virgil Griffith had pleaded guilty to illegally helping North Korea with digital currency transactions. According to the US Department of Justice, Griffith’s advice included technical details on using cryptocurrency and blockchain technology to circumvent US sanctions.