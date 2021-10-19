US Treasury recommended Biden to apply sanctions more selectively :: Politics :: RBC

The ministry believes that when deciding to impose sanctions, the US administration should assess whether they are the right tool in each specific situation, as well as take into account the political and economic consequences.

The administration of US President Joe Biden should be more selective when imposing sanctions. This is stated in the report of the US Treasury Department on the application of economic and financial sanctions, which contains recommendations for maintaining and increasing their effectiveness.

“Sanctions are a fundamentally important tool for advancing our national security interests. The sanctions review showed that this powerful tool continues to deliver results, but also faces new challenges. We are committed to working with partners and allies to modernize and strengthen this important tool, ”said Deputy Finance Minister Adewale Adeyemo, who was responsible for preparing the report.

It highlights that technological innovations, including digital currencies, alternative payment platforms, and new ways to hide cross-border transfers, potentially reduce the effectiveness of US sanctions. These innovations, according to the Ministry of Finance, give cybercriminals the ability to store and transfer funds outside the traditional financial system based on the use of the dollar.

The department believes that when deciding to impose sanctions, the US leadership should assess whether restrictions are the right tool in each specific situation, and also take into account the political and economic consequences. “Sanctions are most effective when coordinated by the administration [США] and, where possible, with allies and partners who can increase economic and political impact. This coordination also enhances the credibility of the US leadership on the world stage and the overall political goals of the United States and its allies, ”the report says.