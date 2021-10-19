https://ria.ru/20211019/gazprom-1755261639.html

US wants to hold Gazprom accountable for sanctions violations

US wants to hold Gazprom accountable for violation of sanctions – RIA Novosti, 10/19/2021

US wants to hold Gazprom accountable for sanctions violations

The US wants to hold Gazprom accountable for sanctions violations, First Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said. RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021

2021-10-19T17: 49

2021-10-19T17: 49

2021-10-19T19: 09

USA

gazprom

north stream – 2

sanctions

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152144/97/1521449762_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_76f61094ed194164e819157bd2e325b9.jpg

WASHINGTON, October 19 – RIA Novosti. The US wants to hold Gazprom accountable for sanctions violations, First Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said. this committee in order to hold Gazprom accountable for its actions that violate our sanctions, “he said, without giving details. Nord Stream 2 stretches from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany and consists of two lines with a total capacity 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Its construction was completed on September 10 and Berlin and Washington issued a joint statement in the summer, which noted that for the project to be implemented, it is necessary to ensure the continuation of transit through Ukraine after 2024. Germany also pledged to seek sanctions against Russia “if the Kremlin uses energy exports as a weapon.” In addition, following the meeting between Presidents Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky, the United States and Ukraine confirmed their intention to continue to oppose the highway, which poses a “threat to European energy security. At the same time, Moscow has repeatedly urged to stop politicizing the situation and drew attention to the fact that the gas pipeline is beneficial not only to Russia, but also to the European Union.

https://ria.ru/20211018/gaz-1754979586.html

USA

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Nord Stream 2: construction under the sanctions regime The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year should be completed in August 2021. Two lines of the highway will connect the coasts of Russia and Germany. The project was funded by six countries: Russia, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Austria and the United Kingdom. The construction of the gas artery was suspended several times due to US sanctions. See in the infographic Ria.ru how external pressure influenced the delivery time of the pipeline, which can save Europe from the gas deficit. 2021-10-19T17: 49 true PT1M46S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152144/97/1521449762_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_467b7c7372a2ad421353e6b2c2ae3622.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

usa, gazprom, nord stream 2, sanctions, russia