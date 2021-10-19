USA accused Russia of unleashing a war in Donbass

Russia is to blame for the armed conflict in Donbass and the obstruction of its peaceful settlement, said US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. He agreed with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Taran to develop a “road map” for the implementation of the signed defense partnership agreement.

“Let’s say clearly that Russia started this war and Russia is the stone that hinders a peaceful settlement. They began to violate the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. For our part, we will do everything possible to support Ukraine, develop the ability to protect its territorial integrity, ”said Mr. Lloyd during a briefing broadcast by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

Mr. Taran announced the development of a roadmap for defense partnership by the two countries. “We agreed to work out a ‘roadmap’ for the implementation of the provisions of the framework agreement signed in Washington on the strategic foundations of defense partnership,” he said.

In August, the Ukrainian authorities prepared a draft law “On the State Policy of the Transition Period” in Donbass in August. Moscow believes that it de facto means the country’s withdrawal from the Minsk agreements. Today, October 19, the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe recommended Kiev to finalize the document.

