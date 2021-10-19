https://ria.ru/20211019/soglashenie-1755296782.html

VTB signed an agreement with the United States to terminate the investigation into Mozambique

MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. VTB’s subsidiary VTB Capital plc has entered into an amicable agreement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to end an investigation into its involvement in a number of deals with Mozambique, the bank’s press service reported. As reported by the SEC earlier on Tuesday, VTB Bank’s London division VTB Capital will pay US $ 6 million to misinform investors in the Credit Suisse case, which in turn agreed to pay $ 475 million in bribes and kickbacks in placing more than $ 1 billion of Mozambique bonds. “VTB Capital plc (VTB) entered into a settlement agreement today with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to terminate the SEC investigation into VTB’s participation in a number of transactions with the Republic of Mozambique. participated in a corruption scheme organized by a number of representatives of the Mozambican authorities and others. The SEC also did not find that VTB was involved in willful misconduct or fraud, the bank said. “Neither VTB nor any of the group’s employees have been charged with a criminal offense by the US Department of Justice. The SEC did not file any charges against employees in today’s ruling. VTB, “the press service said. Credit Suisse Group AG has agreed to pay almost $ 475 million to the US and UK authorities, including almost $ 100 million to the SEC, for fraudulent misinformation of investors and violation of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, SEC reported. … The scheme included two bond placements and a syndicated loan that raised funds on behalf of Mozambique’s state-owned companies, which the SEC ruled that these transactions, which raised more than $ 1 billion, were used for a hidden debt scheme, paying kickbacks to currently under investigation investment bankers Credit Suisse and their intermediaries, as well as to bribe corrupt Mozambican officials. As noted in the resolution, the second Mozambican bond placement in 2016, structured by VTB Capital and Credit Suisse, allowed investors to exchange their investments in an earlier bond placement for new sovereign bonds issued directly by the Mozambican authorities At the same time, the SEC found that the placement materials distributed by Credit Suisse and VTB Capital did not reveal the true nature of Mozambique’s debt and the high risk of default on bonds, which was subsequently announced by the country.

