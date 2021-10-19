VZGLYAD / Russia’s enemies have found a replacement for Orban :: In the world

The Hungarian opposition has chosen a single candidate for prime minister who will challenge Viktor Orban, a Eurosceptic, homophobic and an important partner of Moscow in Europe. The winner of the inter-party primaries was Peter Marky-Zai, a new and unexpected face in Hungarian politics. “It was a battle, but we must win the war too,” he declared. What does Marki-Zai’s war with Orban mean for Russia?

By the standards of the European Union, the Hungarian government of Viktor Orban is a godsend for Russia.

Hungary has consistently opposed anti-Russian sanctions. Purchases blue fuel from Gazprom bypassing the Ukrainian gas transmission system. Blocks the work of the NATO-Ukraine Commission. He actively cooperates with Rosatom. The first in Europe to certify the Sputnik V vaccine.

In general, Viktor Orban is a very nice person. Despite the fact that this is the same Orban, with the active participation of which Hungary in the 1990s literally reveled in Russophobia and joined NATO. That was part of the national bill to us for the suppression of the 1956 uprising and for the entire Soviet “occupation period”, that is, the young and then still liberal Orban was in relation to us a typical “Baltic”.

By the way, he also dealt with the monuments of Soviet times and still does it “in a Baltic way”, and in place of the demolished monuments they usually erect something in honor of Miklos Horthy, whose regime was Hitler’s consistent ally in everything except anti-Semitism.

From our side, Orban’s anti-Sovietism is usually ignored, since he found another direction for him to exhaust – this is not modern Russia, like the Poles and the Balts, but the European Union, which in the Hungarian press is often compared to the USSR and the Soviet ideological dictatorship, while to the modern Russian management is sympathetic.

This “Russophilia”, which in Orban’s case unexpectedly replaced Russophobia without quotation marks, is explained by two circumstances.

The Hungarian premiere can be called a rational-populist. As a capitalist, he actively earns, including on economic cooperation with Russia, including in order to make generous gifts of the socialist type to the population – from numerous benefits and a local analogue of “maternity capital” to the return of free education and the rescue of foreign currency mortgages.

In the latter case, we are talking about an almost legendary trick that Orban’s men pulled off. Against the background of the global financial crisis, the forint significantly depreciated against the Swiss franc – the Hungarians often took out mortgages in this currency, as it was cheaper. The authorities made several impudent moves – and it turned out that the European banks still had to turn out to the Hungarians.

The second circumstance is that in the perception of conservative Russia and Viktor Orban himself, who identifies himself with the Hungarian nation, we have common enemies.

They can be described in the most generalized way – the global liberal elite. More specifically, EU officials, international financiers and minority rights advocates. And in some cases, it is permissible immediately by the last name – George Soros. This native of Budapest for Orban is both a personal and political enemy. The Prime Minister spent the years of his power, among other things, to survive from Hungary all the structures of the multi-billionaire.

From this perspective, the next parliamentary elections, which are scheduled for spring in Hungary, were supposed to be an epic battle between the forces of light and the forces of darkness (where, however, each side considers itself a force of light).

Six opposition parties have united with only one goal – to interrupt the long-term rule of Orban. For the first time in history, they held national primaries to determine a single candidate for the premiere – and in the first round, the ideal antagonist took the first place, literally personifying everything that Orban is fighting against.

It’s about Clara Dobrev. Woman versus sexist. Half Bulgarian, migrant (from Bulgaria) and globalist against nationalist and migrant-phobic. Vice President of the European Parliament against the Eurosceptic. Liberal left versus conservative right, which banned gay propaganda in Hungarian schools.

Yes, and Soros’s structures are very close to her. True, Orban, in his liberal youth, also managed to be a fellow of the Soros Foundation.

She is also the wife of Orban’s previous main enemy – former Prime Minister Ferenc Gyurcsany, about whom all of Hungary knows that he is a liar.

However, the ideological and even geopolitical meaning of the pre-election battle in small Hungary is somewhat lost if you look at it from the inside. For the Hungarians, there are more nuances in it than the comic strip about the duel of “ours” with “enemies” suggests.

They know that for all Orban’s ostentatious generosity, total funding for health and education in Hungary is less than the EU average. They suspect the prime minister and his team of corruption schemes and systematic work to turn the country into a “family enterprise”. They understand that, through loyal entrepreneurs, Orban put under control almost all the media and rewrote the election legislation to suit the needs of his party, Fides. And in general – over the 16 years of power of this “Fidesz” many claims have accumulated.

Therefore, the coalition against Orban included not only pro-European socialists, liberals and “greens”, but also the Jobbik party – formerly the ultra-right, now more national-conservative, but still alien to Brussels and Soros much more than Moscow: “Jobbiks” were called “agents of Russia” even in the “Fidesz” party.

Finally, the second and final round of the primaries was won not by Klara Dobrev, but by Peter Marki-Zai, a right-wing conservative, devout Catholic and father of seven. That is, a person who is ideologically close to Orban rather than to Dobrev. He will trample on the same electoral field with the prime minister, may well snatch victory from the “eternal winner” (now sociologists assess the chances of the authorities and the opposition as equal to the negative dynamics of “Fidesz”) – and this will by no means be a victory of the rainbow gay flag over the Hungarian national as someone would like to represent.

The 47-year-old Marki-Zai made a successful business career abroad, but returned to his hometown with the unpronounceable Hungarian name Hodmezovasharchei (“so that children grow up at home”) and in 2018 was elected mayor, and interrupting the long-term Fidesz monopoly on the local power and as a single candidate from the very coalition of six very different parties, which then tried its hand for the first time.

In general, a handsome and promising candidate, from the point of view of a Hungarian, including a quite conservative one. But from the point of view of Russian interests in Hungary, it is still bad. Marki-Zai made his successful business career in the USA and Canada, calls his team a “gift for the EU” and promises to improve relations between Budapest and Brussels, on the contradictions of which we are used to playing under Orban.

In general, the battle of globalists against nationalists, and of Russian interests against Western ones, will nevertheless take place in a single Hungary. But generalizations based on its results will have to be made less than if it had passed according to the scenario of the siege of Minas Tirith by hordes of gender-neutral orcs.

Watch even more videos on the VZGLYAD YouTube channel