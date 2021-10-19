Wales set up a special commission on independence

What Wales Wants

A special commission has appeared in Wales to consider the issue of secession of the region from the United Kingdom. Its creation was initiated by ministers of the Welsh government – members of the Labor Party. The Wales government said that the commission will develop options for reforming “the constitutional structures of Great Britain, of which Wales remains an integral part.” At the same time, its co-chairman, Professor of Cardiff University Laura McAlister, claims that the issue of independence will also be considered.

The creation of the new body will allow for “the broadest national conversation about the future of Wales,” according to the Welsh Nationalist Party Plaid Cymru (Party of Wales).

The initiative was opposed by the Welsh conservatives, who called the topic of gaining independence by the region irrelevant. “Rather than prioritizing discussions of independence and constitutional change, the Labor government in Wales should use the powers it already has to deal with the challenges facing Wales,” conservative Darren Millar said.

“The creation of this commission is already evidence of the aggravation of the crisis in the country,” Elena Ananyeva, head of the Center for British Studies at the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Gazeta.Ru.

There has been talk in Wales for years about the intention to leave the United Kingdom. Back in September 2014, the head of the Wales Party, Lynn Wood, told RIA Novosti about her intention to hold a referendum on independence.

Scotland and Northern Ireland

Seven years ago, Welsh politicians were inspired by the example of Scotland, which held such a referendum, albeit unsuccessfully for the separatists.

At the same time, it should be noted that the gap in votes was not very large: about 55% of those who voted in favor of maintaining the unity of Great Britain, 45% against.

Following the results of two referendums – Scottish in 2014 and Brexit in 2016 – the central government realized how dangerous it is to use the instruments of direct democracy, that is, a referendum, Igor Kovalev.

“After the referendum in Scotland, when there were not enough votes for the region to leave the UK, many politicians in London realized how dangerous it was. It seems to me that now the referendums will be used very carefully and for very good reasons, ”the expert said.

Despite the defeat, separatist sentiments in Scotland not only did not subside, but on the contrary, as experts admit, intensified.

The leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) Nicola Sturgeon promised to hold a second independence referendum this year. She clarified that the SNP will push forward the related plans after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Secession from the United Kingdom has been debated for years in Northern Ireland. The Times reported in January this year that 51% of respondents in this region want to hold a border referendum in the next five years. Today, there are not much more supporters of the preservation of Northern Ireland as part of the state of those who want the immediate unification of Ireland (47% versus 42%).

According to a survey conducted in Northern Ireland by the research company LucidTalk, among people under 45, there are more supporters of the reunification of Ireland than those who want to stay in the United Kingdom (47% versus 46%).

Former Northern Ireland Minister Lord Peter Hein argued that Brexit could accelerate the breakup of Great Britain. According to him, this is confirmed by the data of a survey conducted in September 2019 by the BMG agency for the Independent newspaper. He showed that about half of UK residents support the right of Scotland and Northern Ireland residents to hold an independence referendum after the country leaves the EU.

“Questions about the disintegration of the United Kingdom are constantly raised in connection with Brexit. There are tendencies, but it is not a fact that these plans will come true, ”said Elena Ananyeva.

“The policy of transferring power from central authorities to local ones in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales did not lead to what it was designed for – to reduce separatist tendencies and calm the situation in the provinces. Now we can rather speak of the opposite – separatist sentiments have intensified, ”stated Igor Kovalev.

At the same time, according to the expert, there are no prospects for holding a referendum in the near future: the central government will not give permission for it, although this only complicates the situation and partly contributes to the strengthening of separatist tendencies.

According to Igor Kovalev, the crisis that has developed in the UK today can both contribute to the strengthening of separatist sentiments, and, conversely, restrain them. It can be used as an excuse to put forward new demands and talk about the ineffectiveness of the central government, but any disintegration of the state will definitely lead to an increase in crisis manifestations.

“In addition, if a region declares its intention to secede from the state, then it takes full responsibility for the lives of people, their well-being. In this case, it will not be possible to shove responsibility on London, ”he concluded.