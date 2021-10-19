“We lived for a long time in the paradigm that there is one exchange in Russia”

Why the initial public offering of SPB Exchange shares was spread with the receipt of a listing in the United States, where will the funds received and whether dividends will be paid, the general director told Kommersant exchanges Roman Goryunov.

– Why did you postpone obtaining a listing on NASDAQ until 2022, that is, after the IPO at your site?

– We have not pushed anything aside; on the contrary, we have even accelerated it. Initially, there was a plan to carry out the placement by the end of 2022. This is a strategic goal set at the shareholder level, and we are moving towards it. Preparation for placement takes a lot of time, there are a lot of technical and other nuances. Therefore, we are moving towards an international placement by the end of 2022, although we technically want to be ready for a NASDAQ placement in the first half of the year. Placement depends not only on the readiness of the company, but also on the state of the market, which no one can predict. We want to be sure that if the window of opportunity suddenly closes, the timing will be adjusted not because they are not technically ready, but because there is simply no market.

– So you are in a hurry?

– Taking into account the fact that there is uncertainty about the conjuncture, we want to hedge the risks and carry out a small placement on our site by the end of the year. I have been dealing with derivatives all my life, and for me the word hedge is not an abstract, but a very concrete concept. Moreover, rapid development requires an increase in capital.

There are other considerations as well. First, the placement on our own site gives a signal to the market that we have created liquidity, which allows us not only to make secondary circulation of foreign shares, but also to raise capital for Russian companies. This will take us to a new level of perception by the investment community.

Second, Russia has already developed a significant interest in our shares. And I would like to satisfy him now. That is, we actually give Russian investors the opportunity to be the first to participate in the placement.

Third, many international investors perceive us as a new story, additional time and success are accepted positively, which is reflected in the level of capitalization.

These are three key things that led to the idea that it would be advisable to conduct a small internal placement first, and the next step to get a listing on an international platform.

– Do you plan to place an internal placement for $ 100 million?

– $ 150 million

– Where will the funds received from the IPO go?

– To increase the capital of infrastructure subsidiaries – the central counterparty and the settlement depository.

– Will the main buyers be retail investors?

– Although SPB Exchange has a large pool of retail investors, we want the placement to take place, among other things, among institutional investors. We will conduct it in accordance with Regulation S. This means that Russian and international institutional investors can take part in it, but American investors, in particular, cannot. This is also a conscious position, since in the future we are planning a listing on the American stock exchange.

– How much will you give to retail investors?

– Allocation will be determined at the time of placement and depending on demand.

– What caused the choice of sites for placement: yours and NASDAQ?

– Our own site was chosen, as I said, because of the desire to demonstrate a positive track record. And NASDAQ is because we are a fast-growing high-tech company with all the attributes of the sector.

– Still, the multipliers are higher on foreign sites. Why didn’t you want to do the placement in parallel to import the company valuation?

– First, let’s wait for our local placement. And secondly, capitalization is still largely determined by the speed of business development. We expect the price to rise simply because the business is growing.

– Will some of the shareholders sell their shares on the first call?

– The first deal will be fully cash-in. We will raise capital.

– Will there be cash-out on NASDAQ?

– It is too early to comment, since the structure of the deal will be determined closer to the placement.

– But it is already clear which of the shareholders will leave?

– We believe that our market participants should be shareholders. On the one hand, they are probably not interested in leaving. But on the other hand, some of the positions can be fixed. Even those who buy shares as part of a local placement.

– How much attraction do you expect from NASDAQ?

– The minimum volume of placement on American stock exchanges is $ 250-300 million. I have no right to comment on the deal itself.

– Who is the organizer of the placement? Will there be price support?

– We cannot comment on this yet.

– Is there an option program for management?

– We have historically had an option program, even within the framework of NP RTS. About 10% of the capital of SPB Exchange now belongs to the management. But in the future, another one will be implemented, which is considered by the board of directors.

– Are there any restrictions for existing shareholders on the sale of shares in the framework of the IPO?

– Yes, we are discussing lock-up.

– How long?

– Discussed from three to six months. This will be announced closer to the deal.

– Market participants fear that after the launch of trading in foreign securities for foreign currency and the expansion of their list on the Moscow Exchange, SPB Exchange will lose its competitive advantage, and this will lower its assessment among investors. Moreover, as you said, the situation may worsen. How big are the risks for the second placement?

– As for the conjuncture, it is difficult to comment on it, and we understand all the fears. When we launched the foreign securities market on SPB Exchange, we immediately found ourselves in a competitive field with leading international liquidity pools. Some of the participants had direct access to American sites. And we were told: why such an exchange in Russia, when we have an excellent opportunity to trade directly in the United States? Why do you need us? From the very beginning, we found ourselves in a situation of tough competition and are still in it, we are used to it.

There are now more than 60 pools of liquidity for trading American securities in the world – all of them are our competitors. The launch of the Moscow Exchange market means the emergence of another additional pool of liquidity for us.

We are confident in our business model, built on the principles that market participants need. First, this is the best execution – investors understand that they execute trades at the best prices for these instruments in the world. Secondly, in general, our strategy is aimed at creating new products, new segments, new services – a new quality of the market.

– What new segments do you want to create now?

– Last week we announced the launch of a new SPB100 index, which will be based on an estimate of the average portfolio of private investors. This is an extremely interesting product because the entire retail versus Wall Street debate can be visualized well. There is a discussion about the fact that retail has begun to shape the market, but how to measure it was not very clear. Now an indicator is emerging that can help compare what Russian private investors are doing against the middle market – for example, NASDAQ-100 or S&P 500. After that, it is logical to launch traded products on this index.

Derivatives will appear next year. Brand new products that are not currently on the market. We also intend to continue expanding the number of instruments that we have – in the medium term, we will bring them up to 2,500 units.

– Why hasn’t the project on trading shares of Russian issuers been implemented?

– If we do something, we must bring a new quality to the market. Our own placement can be an example for Russian companies, as I said. As for the secondary trading of other securities, we want the best execution principle to appear on the Russian stock market.

The goal is not for investors to have a second “glass” that complicates their decision-making system. Strategically, it is for brokers to receive a service that allows an investor to get access to aggregated liquidity from all platforms. As a result, liquidity for investors will increase, and the transaction will be made on the site that provides the best liquidity and price. Implementation of this technology with Russian securities requires additional technological improvements on the part of brokers.

For a long time we lived in the paradigm that there is one exchange in Russia. A generation of people has grown up who have forgotten that there are more than one exchange. And technologically, many brokers have implemented the model that there is one exchange for one specific security.

– Does SPB Exchange plan to adopt a dividend policy? When and how much are you ready to start paying dividends?

– It is unlikely that we will be until the end of 2022, since SPB Exchange is now a story of growth. It is illogical to conduct a cash-in placement, raise capital in order to pay dividends from it. For us, capital is an important component of development: the more volumes you have, the more you trade, the more capital is required in order for bidders to feel comfortable working with you as an infrastructure organization. We are already profitable. But we believe that it is necessary to increase capital not only through profits, but also through the placement of shares. Although it is clear that at some certain stage it will become expedient to pay dividends.

Interviewed by Ilya Usov