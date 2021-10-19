we were not consulted – neighboring countries criticized Japan’s project to discharge water from “Fukushima” – InoTV

Japan has confirmed plans to dump industrial water into the Pacific Ocean, which is collected at the reactors of the nuclear power plant in Fukushima destroyed by the tsunami. At the same time, the water will be filtered, and international experts will be involved in this process. Nevertheless, the countries neighboring Japan are expressing their protest and fears, writes The Times.

The new Japanese prime minister has confirmed that Tokyo intends to pump over a million tons of polluted water into the ocean from the nuclear power plant in Fukushima. These statements drew sharp criticism from other countries in the region, writes The Times.

The Prime Minister confirmed that the already announced plans will be implemented for 30 years from 2023. Although the authorities promise to purify the water before dumping it into the ocean, there will still be traces of radioactive tritium.

Neighboring countries complain that this decision was made without prior consultation with them. Meanwhile, such a discharge of water from “Fukushima” could affect the health and safety of people throughout the region, as well as the state of the ocean.

At the same time, the new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida himself hails from Hiroshima, a city that has become the center of the anti-nuclear movement. However, he, on the contrary, supported the already adopted plan and promised to explain to people that such a discharge of water is safe, as well as dispel their doubts and gain confidence.

More than ten years have passed since the devastating tsunami that caused the disaster at Fukushima, but the reactors of the nuclear power plant have not yet been neutralized. At the same time, they infect 170 tons of water per day. Part of this water is deliberately poured into reactors for cooling, and part is groundwater that flows towards the sea. To prevent them from bringing radiation into the sea, the authorities froze the land under the reactor, but this measure does not completely protect against the problem. So the operator of this power plant, Tepco, pumps out the contaminated water and stores it in more than a thousand huge barrels. But they say that by next year the place in the barrels will end.

In theory, filtering contaminated water can remove all radioactive elements except tritium. But it is dumped into the sea as usual at all nuclear power plants. However, such water may contain traces of more dangerous elements, including strontium-90 and iodine-129.

Experts say that such a water discharge is the best of the worst options under current conditions. The calculation is based on the ability of the Pacific Ocean to dissolve such elements in a large water column. Thus, the Japanese government claims that the concentration of tritium will be 2.5% of the maximum permissible under Japanese law and 14% of the WHO standards for clean drinking water. And IAEA specialists will be involved in monitoring the process.

Some countries, including the United States, have cautiously supported this project, but local fishermen, as well as the governments of North, South Korea and China, are strongly opposed, writes The Times.