“We will reach a dead end. There will be a crisis. ” Karl Icahn warned the markets about the risks :: News :: RBC Investments

In the long term, Icahn said the US market will face big problems due to the policy of printing money and high inflation.

Markets will one day pay the price for the policies of the Federal Reserve and the US Congress, billionaire and investor activist Carl Icahn said in an interview with CNBC. Due to excessive money supply and rising inflation, US markets could face serious problems, he warned.

“In the long term, we will definitely reach a dead end,” said Icahn. – I really think there will be a crisis, judging by the way we operate, how we print money, how we are heading towards inflation. If you look around you will see inflation around you, and I don’t know how you will deal with it in the long run. ”

The Federal Reserve and the US Congress have pledged trillions of dollars in stimulus to bail out the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fed, as part of its quantitative easing (QE) operations, pumps $ 120 billion a month into the markets, buying out treasury bonds by $ 80 billion and mortgages – by $ 40 billion.

bonds

by $ 80 billion and mortgages – by $ 40 billion. As a result of these operations, the Fed’s balance sheet increased by $ 3.5 trillion over a year and a half and reached record levels above $ 8 trillion. And the US government has allocated more than $ 5 trillion in incentives to support Americans during the health crisis.

Thanks to unprecedented stimulus programs, the S&P 500 quickly bounced back from the pandemic’s plunge and climbed to new highs. From the beginning of the year to October 18, the index rose by 19.5%, and in early September reached an all-time high of 4536.95 points.

The huge money supply has become one of the reasons for the rising price pressures in the economy. In August, inflation hit a new 30-year high, driven by supply chain disruptions and extremely high demand.

Karl Icahn is known as one of the most successful activist investors, or "corporate raiders". Icahn finds ineffective companies, buys up their shares, pushes for changes in management, and then sells the risen securities. He bought large, often controlling stakes in companies from various sectors of the economy. Among the businessman's investments was Apple – Icahn bought 4.7 million shares of the corporation, after which he achieved a buyback in the amount of $ 150 billion.

valuable papers

corporation, after which he achieved a buyback in the amount of $ 150 billion.

