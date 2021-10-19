What a Bratz doll copying a frame with Megan Fox from Jennifer’s Body

Parents condemned the cosplay of Bratz dolls for the famous scene with Megan Fox holding a lighter to her tongue from the movie “Jennifer’s Body.” According to some commentators, the toy was no longer safe for children because the toddlers tried to repeat the fire trick. However, other users found this opinion too panicky.

The Bratz company has been producing dolls since 2001, the company is considered the main competitor to another popular toy – Barbie, and in 2007 the film of the same name was dedicated to fashionistas. This time, the creators showed what a toy looks like in the image of Megan Fox, repeating a scene from the horror movie Jennifer’s Body.

Shots with an American actress holding a lighter to her tongue while she is talking on the phone are considered legendary in the cinema, but they cannot be called safe, so it is not recommended to repeat the actions of the heroine.

On the firm’s Twitter account ahead of Halloween appeared a short video in which a doll sets fire to its tongue with a lighter and talks on the phone with a toy prototype of actress Amanda Seyfried.

– I have to go. – I am a goddess. “Okay, I’ll go meet Chip at McCullum Park.

But it looks like the parents who watched the Bratz video weren’t happy with what their children’s favorite dolls were making. According to some mothers, toys are no longer childish and become dangerous fun. Judging by the comments, an impressionable child of one of the parents even tried to repeat the frame with a lighter.

My daughter watched this video and brought the lighter to her tongue. We had to take her to the ambulance. Is this the kind of entertainment that modern children have now? Are these videos the norm for society now? Teaching children about aggression and man-hatred? Jesus didn’t suffer for that.

The platform users in replays predicted the unenviable fate of the company, because they assumed that there would be a lot of children who decided to repeat the shot.

You will have a lot of fun when the children start repeating the frame. You will get bogged down in lawsuits.

The commentators hoped that the children would not see the video with the dolls, which, according to the parents, was too dangerous.

I pray to God that the children do not try to repeat this shot with the Bratz dolls, and also do not follow the words from the message. If you show it to babies, then everything can be very dangerous.

However, the company found many defenders who tried to explain to panicked parents that modern children practically do not play with Bratz dolls.

For all people who complain that the video is not suitable for children. As you may have noticed, Bratz dolls are not even in the toy departments of the stores. Children really hardly play with them now. Rather, Bratz targets the generation that grew up with them.

Today these dolls are not intended for children. They are for those who grew up on them. Now they can only be outbid. Stop being so sensitive and start taking responsibility for your children.

Twitter user with nickname Fae Flour Xingqiu Come Home showed dolls from other companies, which, in her opinion, are definitely not suitable for children. But it seems that such a scandal did not arise around the toys shown to her, although the toys cosplayed characters from Alfred Hitchcock’s thriller “Birds” and the horror film “It” based on the book of the same name by Stephen King.

If anyone is really having trouble with the company making a reference to Jennifer’s Body, then look at the dolls that are definitely not suitable for children. They are great because they are for adults.

Participants in the debate about the dangers of dolls remained unconvinced, but most commentators believed that children may not see the legendary frame, because they simply do not have access to Twitter, Instagram or tiktok, where the video appeared. If they have the opportunity to spend time on a social network, then questions arise for parents who approved such a pastime.

But what if you like Bratz dolls so much that you want to turn into them? Learn a clever makeup technique, like the blogger Medialeaks talked about.

But one make-up is not enough for someone, and he decides on an operation in order to get closer to the cherished appearance of Bratz dolls. In the Medialeaks article, you can look at a girl who has gone under the surgeon’s knife more than 100 times in order to become like an elegant toy.