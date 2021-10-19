What a Bratz doll copying a frame with Megan Fox from Jennifer’s Body

Cosplay Bratz dolls on stage with Megan Fox from "Jennifer's body" quarreled people. Cancellation for danger?

Parents condemned the cosplay of Bratz dolls for the famous scene with Megan Fox holding a lighter to her tongue from the movie “Jennifer’s Body.” According to some commentators, the toy was no longer safe for children because the toddlers tried to repeat the fire trick. However, other users found this opinion too panicky.

The Bratz company has been producing dolls since 2001, the company is considered the main competitor to another popular toy – Barbie, and in 2007 the film of the same name was dedicated to fashionistas. This time, the creators showed what a toy looks like in the image of Megan Fox, repeating a scene from the horror movie Jennifer’s Body.

Shots with an American actress holding a lighter to her tongue while she is talking on the phone are considered legendary in the cinema, but they cannot be called safe, so it is not recommended to repeat the actions of the heroine.

Megan Fox in the movie Jennifer’s Body

On the firm’s Twitter account ahead of Halloween appeared a short video in which a doll sets fire to its tongue with a lighter and talks on the phone with a toy prototype of actress Amanda Seyfried.

– I have to go.

– I am a goddess.

“Okay, I’ll go meet Chip at McCullum Park.

But it looks like the parents who watched the Bratz video weren’t happy with what their children’s favorite dolls were making. According to some mothers, toys are no longer childish and become dangerous fun. Judging by the comments, an impressionable child of one of the parents even tried to repeat the frame with a lighter.

The platform users in replays predicted the unenviable fate of the company, because they assumed that there would be a lot of children who decided to repeat the shot.

The commentators hoped that the children would not see the video with the dolls, which, according to the parents, was too dangerous.

However, the company found many defenders who tried to explain to panicked parents that modern children practically do not play with Bratz dolls.

Twitter user with nickname Fae Flour Xingqiu Come Home showed dolls from other companies, which, in her opinion, are definitely not suitable for children. But it seems that such a scandal did not arise around the toys shown to her, although the toys cosplayed characters from Alfred Hitchcock’s thriller “Birds” and the horror film “It” based on the book of the same name by Stephen King.

Participants in the debate about the dangers of dolls remained unconvinced, but most commentators believed that children may not see the legendary frame, because they simply do not have access to Twitter, Instagram or tiktok, where the video appeared. If they have the opportunity to spend time on a social network, then questions arise for parents who approved such a pastime.

