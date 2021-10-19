What does the daughter of Jolie and Pitt Shiloh look like, photo

Angelina Jolie appeared at the premiere of her film in the company of five children. Special attention of the media was focused on the eldest biological daughter of the actress – 15-year-old Shiloh Nouvel.

Angelina Jolie starred in The Eternals. Thus, the picture became the debut of the actress in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Hollywood diva appeared on the red carpet in a long open dress, which, according to some fans, looked more like a sheet than clothes.

The 46-year-old actress was accompanied by her five children. Recall that not all of them are her family heirs. In general, Angelina Jolie and her now ex-husband Brad Pitt have only six children. Three of them are adopted, and three are relatives. Maddox, Pax, and Zakhara were bailed out when they were still quite crumbs.

In 2006, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt became parents. Shiloh Nouvel’s daughter was born in Namibia. The actors carefully hid from the literally crazy paparazzi, who by hook or by crook were trying to get at least one photograph of a pregnant Angelina.

As a result, Pitt and Jolie sold the first pictures of their newborn daughter to famous foreign magazines for a record ten million dollars. Then the actors did not arrange such a stir around their daughter. The girl calmly appeared in public with her parents, and it became clear to the public that Shiloh was growing up as a copy of Angelina.

Everything changed dramatically some time ago, when the girl allegedly realized that she wanted to be a boy. It was rumored that Pitt and Jolie reluctantly accepted the choice of the heiress. Fortunately, it is obvious from Shiloh’s current appearance that she has accepted her essence.

At the premiere, a 15-year-old girl appeared in a light unusual dress. The artist’s heiress smiled for the cameras as she posed at a banner ad with her mother and siblings. According to fans, Shiloh is a copy of Angelina. Allegedly, she has the same plump lips and a charming smile, which at one time became Jolie’s calling card.