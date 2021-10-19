What is now with a 12-year-old teenager who staged a shooting at a school near Perm

The boy who started the shooting is from an ordinary, normal family. Photo: provided by the parents of the students of the school.

– Now the teenager is in a specialized medical institution, where he will be examined and provided with the necessary qualified psychiatric care. During the initial investigative actions, the juvenile offender gave detailed testimony to the investigators, including that he had no intentions to kill, the press service of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the Perm Territory reported.

According to “KP” a source familiar with the situation, a specialized medical institution may be the Center for the temporary detention of juvenile offenders at the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Perm Territory. How long a teenager will stay there is not yet known, however, according to the law, he can be kept in it for no more than 30 days. He can call his parents twice a week, and a relative can also visit him.

Recall that a 12-year-old sixth grader opened fire at his native school in the village of Sars in the Perm Territory on the morning of October 18. His main motive is to get even with the girl who offended him. In addition, at night he had a dream that God came to him and told him to take a weapon and go kill everyone in a row.

The child knew where his father had the keys to the safe. He took out a hunting rifle and went to school. Managed to shoot twice, the distraught schoolboy was stopped by the school director Galina Ivanovna Zaitseva.

The only victim during the shooting at a school in the village of Sars was a fifth grade student Ivan (name changed – Ed.). The child’s mother told “KP” that her child was injured when he went to class.

– My son went up with a classmate to classes on the third floor. As they ran past the second floor, the children heard a pop and the sound of breaking glass. Shrapnel hit him in the cheek, ear and hit his thigh. Having met a child from school, we immediately went to the hospital, where we received help. Now the child feels well, – said the mother of the injured child.

On the fact of the incident, two criminal cases were initiated under the article “Negligence” and “Provision of services that do not meet safety requirements.” In addition, on the fact of the unlawful actions of the teenager, a pre-investigation check is carried out on the grounds of corpus delicti under Part 3 of Art. 30, p.p. “C, e” part 2 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The student will have to undergo a psychological and psychiatric examination. They will also deal with the father, who left a firearm within the reach of a minor child.

UPD: The teenager was sent to a psychiatric hospital.