what is the rapper’s name now – UNIAN

Ex-husband Kim Kardashian decided to change passport details “for personal reasons.”

The American court allowed the rapper and ex-husband of socialite Kim Kardashian Kanye West to change his name, cutting it by more than half.

Bloomberg reports.

On October 18, the Los Angeles Supreme Court officially approved the petition of Kanye Omari West, who almost two months ago petitioned for a change in passport information – he asked to be allowed to be called simply Ye “for personal reasons.”

Ye (or Ye) has long been used as an abbreviated form of Kanye’s name – this is how he is signed on Twitter and this is how his eighth studio album, released in June 2018, is named.

“Who or what is Kanye West without ego? Just Ye,” wrote the performer.

Neither the lawyer nor the rapper’s representatives commented on such a court decision.

As UNIAN reported earlier, earlier this year, Kanye West released a new album called Donda. The disc contains 26 songs that are already available on streaming platforms Apple Music, Spotify.

Stanislav Kozhemyakin