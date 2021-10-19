What questions should a scribe not ask? | People | Society

On October 15, the All-Russian Population Census started. From October 18 to November 14, scribes will visit every house. They will fill out the electronic census form on their tablet as told by the residents.

You can identify the scribe by the reflective cape and census logo scarf. He will also carry a satchel bag for his tablet and census forms and a flashlight when working in the dark from the ducks. Each enumerator will have an official ID, which can be asked to present along with the passport.

What questions will the scribe not ask?

The scribe will not ask about the amount of earnings. In the questionnaire there is only a question about the source of income: employment, pension, allowance, scholarship, dependents

Also, scribes will not be interested in who is the owner of the apartment or house in which the respondent lives.

What questions can scribes ask?

The list of census questions is predetermined and registered in the questionnaire. Among them are questions about gender, age, citizenship, nationality, place of birth, place of residence, education, knowledge of languages, housing, availability of amenities, etc. The form of the questionnaire is approved by the government.

The scribe may ask the respondent’s name, surname and patronymic. This is necessary so that the same person does not take part in the survey twice. This data will not be stored with the census information, so all responses will remain anonymous.

Can a scribe ask for a passport?

No, the scribe does not have to ask for a passport or any other document. All answers are recorded solely from the words of the survey participant.

Documents will be needed only if a person wants to go through a census on the public services portal, but he does not have an account. To register, you will need to enter passport data and SNILS. But to fill out the questionnaire itself on the portal, documents are not required.

If the census enumerator is interested in the size of your income, the owner of the real estate, asks other questions that are not on the census form, asks to show your passport or any other document, you may be in front of a fraudster. Ask him to show his ID and passport, and then confirm his identity by calling the nearest census office.

