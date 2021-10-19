what to expect from the “protagonist” with Ryan Reynolds – RT in Russian

Sean Levy’s fantastic action movie “The Main Hero” with Ryan Reynolds in the title role is being released on the screens of Russian cinemas. The Deadpool star plays a bank clerk named Guy, who one day finds out that he lives inside a video game. What’s more, it turns out that Guy is a NPC with no history and no features whatsoever. He has to change the state of affairs and save the virtual world.

On Thursday, August 12, the fantastic comedy thriller “The Main Hero” directed by Sean Levy, known for the film “Real Steel” and the films of the “Night at the Museum” series, will be released in Russia. The script was written by Matt Lieberman (Scooby-Doo !, The Christmas Chronicles) and Zach Penn. The latter had previously had a hand in the creation of a number of high-profile fantasy films, including The Avengers, Ready Player One, The Incredible Hulk and X-Men 2.

Ryan Reynolds got the main role in “Hero”. He played the guy – an infinitely optimistic and somewhat naive bank clerk. Every day of a Guy’s life is no different from the previous one. The preferences of the hero remain unchanged, and the money on his bank card, despite the constant work, does not become more. The guy does not attach any importance to this and continues to enjoy existence until he meets the girl of his dreams – Molotov Girl (Jody Comer). The hero follows her and soon learns that the world around him is not what it seems.

It turns out that the Guy lives inside a brutal computer game in the Free City shooter genre. At the same time, he is a non-playable character (NPC) who does not have his own plot and was created only to make virtual reality seem more convincing.

With the help of Molotov Girl (in reality, the girl who plays for her is called Millie), the Guy learns about the rules and subtleties of the program and decides to change his monotonous life. The need to help Millie will further dilute the routine: she believes that Antvan, the head of the Free City company, illegally used the code written by the girl and her friend. The guy and the Molotov Girl will try to find evidence of the theft inside the game.

First of all, “The Main Character” grabs the viewer’s attention thanks to the abundance of colorful visual effects and action scenes. The main part of the film takes place within the game, the world of which looks very lively and vibrant – especially in contrast to the more drab reality. Everything from sunny shots and neon signs to catchy and detailed characters, including minor ones, only enhance this effect. Levy’s tape is one of those pictures that is worth watching on the big screen, or even better – in 3D. This is the only way to fully appreciate the beauty of the frame and feel the effect of presence that occurs in some of the most dynamic scenes.

Shot from the film “The main character”

© kinopoisk.ru

The main character is also charming. For almost two hours, the viewer tracks the growth of the Guy from a positive, naive and primitive (but in his own way charming) employee to a real superhero, albeit devoid of superpowers.

Ryan Reynolds, who has previously demonstrated comedic talent in Deadpool action films, is no less organic in the image of the Guy. This hero of Reynolds is not so impudent and cynical, but his charisma, which holds a good half of the funny moments, is in no way inferior to Deadpool.

The rest of the actors involved in the film are also at their best, and especially among them, Taika Waititi and Channing Tatum stand out. These artists had few scenes, but their every appearance on the screen is unforgettable and comical from the first to the last second – all thanks to thoughtful jokes and very accurate and emotional acting. Waititi got the role of the antagonist Antvan, who, due to his unique antics, is both disgusting and ridiculous. Tatum appeared on the screen as one of the strongest and most dangerous Free City players, who suddenly turned out to be a fan of the Guy. It seems that the only long episode with the participation of Tatum after the fan hysteria of his character will not make anything funnier until he decides to perform an incendiary dance.

Despite the rather limited genre, “The main character” turned out to be multi-layered.

On the one hand, the film introduces a new superhero who can set a positive and inspiring example to a young audience. By his actions, the authors of the film seem to hint: you can achieve success in life without resorting to rudeness and cruelty, without going over the head, but every day doing kind and selfless deeds aimed at helping others and capable of making the world at least a little better. True, the film is released in Russia with a rating of 16+, which does not imply the presence of children among the audience, and for adults these ideas are conveyed in an overly exaggerated manner. However, in a number of countries the age bracket is much lower, which is understandable: even the most violent scenes of the film were shot quite accurately and restrainedly.

Shot from the movie “The main character”

© kinopoisk.ru

Also in the picture there are unobtrusive romantic lines, harmoniously woven into the general plot and made it possible to make the fantastic action movie quite soulful. At the same time, such turns do not change the given mood and the film does not turn into a boring sentimental melodrama.

A separate advantage of the plot was the elaboration of technical issues related to the game presented on the screen. The scriptwriters of the film answered most of the possible questions from the audience and explained various points, including the main one – why such an amateur NPC activity is possible at all. All this resulted in a fascinating detective story.

Finally, there is a philosophical implication behind this bright and frivolous comedy. The non-fictional characters of the program discover new possibilities and strive at first unobtrusively, and towards the end in plain text to convey to the viewer that absolutely no one is obliged to go with the flow: everyone can stop being a “spectator of their own life”, can become whoever they want and change the world.

These topics are touched upon in the film many times, but they are revealed very superficially. Some of the viewers may not have enough depth and more subtle elaboration of the philosophical issues raised in The Main Character, but it should be admitted that it is difficult to fit this into an already rich plot. First of all, Sean Levy’s tape is an entertaining comedy action movie that, if it does not inspire the viewer to make important changes, is likely to provide him with a fun pastime and a good mood.