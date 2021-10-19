What traps are set for buyers of new cars – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

It is impossible to return the purchased car to the seller due to the fact that you did not like its color. Although lawyers of car dealerships, as well as simply unscrupulous lawyers who expect to replenish their wallet at the expense of car owners, argue the opposite. Managers of even very reputable dealers go to numerous tricks in order to sell a car at a higher price, to get more income and at the same time – with minimal risk to themselves. Reputation is not valued here. Let’s figure out what pitfalls a car buyer can stumble upon.

Now, thanks to the shortage of cars, dealers are winding up their prices as best they can. Fortunately, there are a lot of buyers, but few cars. In addition to car mats and nets for radiators, as well as other additional equipment that dealers install for big money, other tricks are also used. For example, an offer to get a loan for a discount. And also life insurance for the sake of discounts on credit discounts …

So, the lady was sold at exorbitant prices for a new car. It had a lot of additional equipment, and even the credit for the discount was not as cheap as it was explained to her.

As a result, she decides to return the car and get the money back. At the same time, there is a lawyer who explains to her that this is done easily and simply according to the law on the protection of consumer rights. He receives money from her for a consultation. Surely he would have received more money for supporting this case. But it would still be lost.

The point is that a car is a technically complex product. Not all provisions of consumer protection law apply to it. As explained by the lawyer Sergei Radko, it is impossible to return a technically complex product of proper quality to the seller due to the fact that the color or size did not fit. It can be required to be replaced with a similar product or to refuse to fulfill the sale and purchase agreement and demand the return of the money paid for the goods, if only the sold goods were sold of inadequate quality, and its shortcomings were not specified in the sale and purchase agreement.

The experts of “RG” analyze the legal aspects of operating a car in the heading “Yurkonsultatsiya”

According to the ruling of the Plenum of the Supreme Court, it does not matter how significant the deviations from the requirements for the quality of the goods are. The main thing is that such requirements can be presented within 15 days from the date of its transfer to the consumer. The right to choose the type of claims – replacement of goods with a similar one or termination of the contract – remains with the buyer.

As lawyer Kirill Muratov explains, any shortcoming of the car – for example, the dimensions or the light in the ceiling do not light up, the wheel is lowered, a scratch on the seat or plastic trim – if it is not spelled out in the contract or an additional agreement to it, is a good reason for making a claim, returning car and getting money back. But this is only if there is a drawback. You won’t be able to return a high-quality car.

It is worth warning that it is not worthwhile to independently organize any shortcomings in the car. Dealers are very reluctant to part with money, so they will certainly conduct an examination in order to establish the cause of this or that shortcoming. And for deliberate damage to the car, they can be held accountable as for consumer fraud.

As for loans for the sake of a discount, as well as life insurance, this is another story. Credit for the sake of a discount is a very popular topic now. But banks are also not fools to provide such a service just like that. As a rule, there will be many conditions in the agreement for the opportunity to repay the loan ahead of schedule. It may provide for a penalty for early repayment, as well as a refund of the amount without taking into account the discount on the car.

As for life insurance, not all such insurance is associated with a loan. And if it is not connected with the loan, then it will not work to return the money for it by repaying the loan ahead of schedule.

An insurance contract under the consumer loan law is considered concluded in order to ensure the fulfillment of the borrower’s obligations under the consumer loan contract, if the loan rate or its terms depend on it. Or the beneficiary under such an agreement is the lender. Under such conditions, if the loan is repaid ahead of schedule, the consumer has the right to demand the return of unused funds.

That is, by repaying the loan in a month, you can get almost the full amount paid for life insurance. But if the contract does not spell out the impact of insurance on the loan rate or the beneficiary of the loan is recorded as the beneficiary, then he will not be able to return the money for the insurance that has become unnecessary. As a rule, the life insurance contract clearly states that upon termination of the contract, the premium is not refunded. That is, this is an ordinary and very voluntary life insurance contract, which has nothing to do with a loan.

This could be done during the cooling period – 14 days after the conclusion of the insurance contract. But – not later. It is only unknown how the bank would have reacted to the refusal of such insurance if the loan had not been repaid at that time.

In general, in order not to overpay for a car and additional services, you must familiarize yourself with the entire package of documents in advance. Moreover, it is better that an experienced lawyer does it. Otherwise, you will have to put up with the purchased car, as well as with all the services imposed on it.

by the way

Dealers increase prices for almost all cars. However, you can still buy a car without additional equipment. So, for example, UAZs and Gazelles are sold at the price recommended by the manufacturer. You can also find AvtoVAZ products without dealer markups. As the research conducted by the Auto.ru magazine shows, even some not very popular foreign cars can be found at the recommended retail price. For example, Suzuki SX4 or Opel Grandland X.

All other cars that are in stock are sold with additional equipment. The final price tag can be higher than the manufacturer’s recommended price from 200 thousand to a million rubles. Some dealers honestly say: buy any additional equipment for 800 thousand rubles, and the car is yours.

How long this orgy will last is unknown. With a high degree of probability – until the middle of next year. After all, despite the fact that sales of passenger cars fell, this drop is due not to a lack of demand, but to a lack of cars.

It is also likely that producers themselves will support the deficit artificially. Top managers of Mercedes-Benz and BMW have already announced such a possibility. After all, this situation is also beneficial to them.