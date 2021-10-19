what will be the competitor of Tesla and Apple :: Autonews

Recently, several companies have taken on the development of their own cars at once, which, it would seem, are very far from the automotive industry. For several years now, there have been rumors in the press about an Apple electric car, and, for example, Sony is already actively testing the Vision-S prototype on European roads. Some of the largest Chinese electronics manufacturers have similar projects. On Tuesday, November 19, Xiaomi management officially announced plans to soon enter the electric car market – such a statement made by the general manager of the firm Lei Jun. Immediately after that, Xiaomi shares gained more than 6% on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which was the largest daily gain in the company’s quotes in the past six months. Xiaomi invests $ 10 billion in its automotive project Lei Jun said that the mass production of Xiaomi electric cars will start before the end of 2024. In September, the Chinese completed the official registration of a new division for the development and production of cars called Xiaomi EV with a registered capital of 10 billion yuan or $ 1.55 billion. The total investment in the project over the next 10 years is about $ 10 billion. already more than 300 employees, and soon about 500 more engineers will join the team.

Xiaomi is currently conducting numerous studies to determine exactly what the future car should be like. In addition, the smartphone manufacturer is actively involved in negotiations with potential partners. For example, in March 2021, it was reported that Xiaomi was discussing with Great Wall Motors the possibility of producing cars under its own brand at one of the concern’s factories, but no cooperation was announced. The Chinese will develop an electric car with an autopilot But it is already known that in August Xiaomi bought the Beijing-based startup Deepmotion, which specializes in the development of autonomous control systems and three-dimensional map services, for $ 77.4 million. It is precisely such developments that will be used in the new Xiaomi car, which will receive a fourth level autopilot according to the standard of the SAE International Association of Automotive Engineers. This suggests that external controls will be provided for the machine, but it will be able to completely independently move along a predetermined route.

In all likelihood, the car will be driven by a fully electric power plant – it is on cars with zero harmful emissions that the PRC has been relying on in recent years. The electric vehicle market in China, heavily subsidized by local authorities, is the largest in the world. According to forecasts of the analytical company Canalys, by the end of 2021, 1.9 million electric vehicles will be sold in the PRC – a 51% increase compared to 2020. What the first Xiaomi car will look like There are no details about the upcoming Xiaomi model yet, but in September the Chinese, shortly after the announcement of the creation of an automobile division, posted “fan renderings” with the possible appearance of the future car on their social networks. Its distinctive features are very short overhangs, aerodynamic bodywork, retractable cameras instead of traditional exterior mirrors, and non-standard rear doors that open against the direction of travel.