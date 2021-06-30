Where to buy trendy swimwear like J. Lo. 15 best models – Instyle.ru

We tell you what a star goes to the beach in order to emphasize his ideal figure

The 51-year-old celebrity’s toned body is the envy of even younger girls. Jennifer is a fan of training: the star regularly works out with a personal trainer, which she proudly talks about on Instagram, and also dances a lot. Thanks to this, we can contemplate her gorgeous performances, each time amazed at the resourcefulness and work of J. Lo. Lopez’s accomplishments in the gym are especially noticeable when she wears a swimsuit. There are dozens of different models in the singer’s collection. In all celebrities looks perfect. We tell you what kind of swimwear Jennifer prefers.













Attention to detail

If J.Lo chooses a monochrome swimsuit, then always with an interesting detail like a cutout, belt or additional decor. Following the example of the singer, we have selected three one-piece models with a metal chain around the neck, an open back and playful ties, as well as a model with an uneven cut.

Black one-piece Marysia swimsuit, 21325 rubles, matchesfashion.com

One-piece swimsuit with a chain Stella McCartney, 21 552 rubles

White one-piece swimsuit Duskii, 3929 rubles, duskii.com

Corporate color

Obviously, one of the favorite colors of celebrities is green. Remember at least her legendary Versace dress in 2000 … When choosing beachwear, the singer does not bypass her signature palette of shades. We also advise you to find your color that best suits your type and shade of tan.

One-piece swimsuit Jade Swim, 11890 rubles, jadeswim.com

Swimsuit with a high waist Matteau, 15 340 rubles, matchesfashion.com

One-piece swimsuit with a monogram Fendi, 38550 rubles, tsum.ru

Retro silhouette

High landing , high cut on the thigh, playful print – this season we are nostalgic for bygone eras, bringing back swimwear trends from the 50s and 70s. Jay Lo, in turn, takes inspiration from the 90s and shows off the iconic Guess one-piece swimsuit with a large brand logo on the chest.

Max Mara striped swimsuit, 26950 rubles

One-piece swimsuit with a floral print Saint Laurent, 52,850 rubles

Dolce & Gabbana two-piece swimsuit with a high waist, 47 450 rubles

Printed bikini

Jay Lo’s Latin roots speak for themselves: the star loves prints, and therefore swimwear selects colored ones. Instead of boring monochromatic bikinis, she prefers colorful, floral or abstract designs. I must admit, on Jennifer’s tanned skin, such models look really cool.

Bikini with print Emilio Pucci, 19,300 rubles, matchesfashion.com

Bikini with print Ganni, 11285 rubles, ganni.com