WHO decided to supply COVID pills to poor countries at $ 10 per course :: Society :: RBC

As noted by Reuters, the price of $ 10 for a course of molnupiravir that ASTA wants to provide is very low. For comparison, the US government has already ordered 1.7 million courses of molnupiravir for $ 1.2 billion, that is, one five-day course cost $ 700.

At first, ASTA wants to buy enough drugs to carry out up to 28 million courses over the next year. The exact volume depends on product availability, clinical guidelines, and volumes that change with changing needs. At a later stage, the initiative wants to buy even more new oral antiviral drugs for treating mild patients. ASTA plans to purchase 4.3 million courses of repurposed pills for the treatment of critical patients at a price of $ 28 per course, the document says, without specifying any specific drug.

Read on RBC Pro

In addition to drugs, ASTA intends to increase the supply of coronavirus tests to developing countries. In poor countries, according to Reuters, an average of about 50 tests per 100 thousand people are carried out daily, compared with 750 tests in richer countries. ACTA wants to bring the number of tests to at least 100 tests per 100,000 people. Basically, they will purchase express tests for antigens at a price of about $ 3.

ACTA also aims to meet the medical oxygen needs of 6-8 million critical and critical patients by September 2022.

WHO head announced multibillion-dollar underfunding of fight against COVID-19



For all this, ACTA is asking the G20 countries and other donors for additional funding in the amount of $ 22.8 billion until September 2022. So far, sponsors have promised to allocate only $ 18.5 billion.

The document explains that WHO wants to increase the supply of drugs and tests to poor countries at a low cost after losing the vaccine race to rich countries, which bought up a huge share of the world’s stocks, leaving the world’s poorest countries with few vaccinations.

An ACTA spokesman told Reuters that the October 13 document was under discussion and declined to comment on its contents until it was finalized. The document will be sent to world leaders ahead of the G20 summit in Rome later this month.

New maximum incidence. The most relevant about the pandemic on October 18



In early August, WHO announced that it was time to introduce a moratorium on revaccination in high-development countries where vaccinations are successful. While rich countries can afford to vaccinate their residents for the second time, poor countries lack vaccines even for the first shots. In May, WHO set a goal of vaccinating at least 10% of the population in every country in the world. In countries with a high level of development, where there is no shortage of drugs, this goal has been exceeded.