Who will replace Tom Cruise on Interview with the Vampire?

It was this actor who got the role of Lestat in the upcoming AMC series based on the novel by American writer Anne Rice “Interview with the Vampire” 08/16/2021, Sputnik Georgia

TBILISI, 16 Aug – Sputnik. It was revealed who will replace Tom Cruise in the new series “Interview with the Vampire” – he will play the role of Australian actor Sam Reed. It was he who got the role of Lestat in the upcoming AMC series, based on the novel by American writer Anne Rice “Interview with the Vampire,” reports Deadline. Reed will play the charming ghoul previously portrayed on the big screen by Tom Cruise in Neil Georgian’s Interview with the Vampire (1994). The actor is known for the films Belle (2013), Retribution (2014), Prime Suspect 1973 (2017) and others. As for the other cast, he is still unknown. Earlier it became known that Rolin Jones was chosen as showrunner and executive producer of the project (“Breaking Bad”, “Better Call Saul”). He will also co-star Anne Rice and her son Christopher, and is slated to begin filming later this year with eight episodes in its first season. The show will premiere in 2022 on the AMC + service. Subscribe to video news from Georgia on our YouTube channel

