Why music lovers troll Dwayne Rock Johnson over his rap track

Dwayne Scala Johnson rapped so powerful that he got into memes about motivation and strength. The jokers make fun of the former wrestler’s debut track, showing how they get tough and cool when listening to the composition. In funny videos, the actor’s motivating words and rude performance inspire netizens to new achievements and awaken their inner demons.

American actor and ex-wrestler Dwayne Johnson made his debut as a rapper on October 9, reading a verse in the track Face Off by hip-hop artist Tech N9ne, as previously reported by Medialeaks. According to the Scala himself, the composition was aimed at motivating listeners to work out in the gym, but not all people were inspired then by his work. Someone thought that the actor should not have tried himself in the musical field.

The Scala passage consists of several lines:

It’s about drive, it’s about strength, we starve, we devour.

Dive into work, put in the effort and take what’s ours, Johnson reads.

A snippet from a rap performed by a former wrestler has become a fun new trend in which listeners ridicule motivational lyrics. According to the jokers, the Rock reads the verse so diligently and brutally that it can really claim to be the ideological mastermind.

Tiktoker with nickname roughanfeatherstone found the track motivating for success and transformation. The first shots show an excerpt from the comedy “Spy One and a Half”, where the plump Dwayne Johnson is dancing allegedly to lose weight. Then the audience sees the training of the muscular actor, which, according to the idea of ​​the meme model, Skala was inspired by his own track.

People before they heard the Rock’s Face Off excerpt:

People after hearing it:

User basednewport decided that rap Dwayne had his own character and presented the actor in the form of a guy in tattoos, with his pants down and other things that fascinated hip-hop lovers in the 2000s.

This song took on a personality.

Memodel fakemichael I am sure that the text and aggressive performance of the ex-wrestler awaken inner demons in a person. So, the guy demonstrated with the help of special effects how Johnson’s song makes him a fiery monster.

Today I fought with the inner demons when I heard the Rock’s verse and gave free rein to my inner beast.

There were also those jokers, such as its.anklez, which got stronger and faster while listening to the track, for example, playing ball on the basketball court.

How I play without the Rocks track:

How I play when I listen to the Rock’s track:

Another tiktok user, alistairfawcus, presented that the verse of the “Fast and the Furious” star inspires for various things in the literal and figurative sense. In the footage, a fragment of the Rock is so powerful that it blows during training with dumbbells and reading a book.

POV: When you listen to the new Rock track.

Medialeaks previously talked about how Dwayne Johnson became a symbol of inner suffering after losing a fight with John Cena. In the video memes, Scala is worried about difficult relationships with people and poor grades.