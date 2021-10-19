Will Smith wants to create a harem with Halle Berry

American actor Will Smith admitted that he and his wife do not support the idea of ​​monogamy. The artist dreams of a star harem, which would include Halle Berry, Misty Copeland and other famous beauties.

This is reported by the publication GQ, citing comments from the celebrity. The man does not urge people to support his position, but believes that marriage should not be a prison.

Smith and his wife, actress Jada Pinkett, have been together for 24 years and have been faithful to each other most of the time, but they had a desire to diversify their intimate life. This provoked conversations in the family about finding new partners.

“I don’t know where I got this idea, maybe it’s been with me since adolescence, but the very idea of ​​traveling with 20 women whom I would love and take care of, seemed great to me,” says Will.

The artist also said that there were people in Jada’s family who practiced unconventional marriage, so his wife is sympathetic to such things. Moreover, their 20-year-old daughter Vilou admitted that she is polyamorous and practices relationships with several people at the same time.

Parents support her and treat the girl’s feelings with understanding. The couple is also raising 23-year-old Jaden and 28-year-old Trey.

