Will they decide today whether to extend the holidays at Ugra schools – News from Surgut

Today a decision should be made on a possible extension of the holidays for schoolchildren. This fact was confirmed to the journalists of SurgutInform-TV in the district department of education. The meeting of all government officials will take place at a meeting of the working group under the Deputy Governor of Ugra Vsevolod Koltsov. Such an order was given by Natalya Komarova at the last meeting of the regional operational headquarters.Taking into account the prognosis of morbidity, the number of cases that we are registering today, it would be advisable to consider the issue of the advance timing of the autumn holidays in schools. More specific proposals and terms need to be discussed, but the fact that this needs to be done in advance, as you said, is for sure! Personally, as a leader, I support this idea, ”said Vsevolod Koltsov, Deputy Governor of Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug-Yugra.I think that such a decision should be worked out and adopted by a working group, and submitted to the governor for making a decision if necessary, ”said Natalya Komarova, Governor of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug-Yugra.

The rate of increase in morbidity among children is indeed alarming. The head of the regional department of Rospotrebnadzor Maya Solovyova presented the actual statistics at the meeting of the headquarters. So, today, 60% of all identified foci of the spread of coronavirus are in educational institutions. Due to SARS and COVID-19, six kindergartens have been completely closed in Ugra, 13 schools have been transferred to distance learning. Locally over 300 classes (this is almost twice as many as a week earlier) are also trained online. So it is possible that instead of a week, as usually happens during the autumn holidays, schoolchildren will have two rest, following the example of a number of other regions that have already made such a decision. For example, neighboring Yamal.



"By the age structure, we again observe an increase in the proportion of children. The most significant – among adolescents 15-17 years old, among preschoolers 1-6 years old and schoolchildren. Among adults, the largest increase is in the young population group 18-29 years old. In general, among children, the increase in morbidity is higher than among adults, "explained Maya Solovyova, head of the Rospotrebnadzor department for the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug-Yugra.