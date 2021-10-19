Women’s Festival in San Sebastian – Newspaper Kommersant No. 174 (7136) dated 09/27/2021

The 69th Festival in San Sebastian ended with the awarding of the winners, the overwhelming majority of whom are female. The main prize of the main competition was awarded to the painting “Blue Moon” by Romanian Alina Grigore. The main prize in the parallel competition “New Directors” went to our compatriot Lena Lanskikh for the film “Draw”. Comments Andrey Plakhov.

Feminization was clearly demonstrated at the awards ceremony. Of the eight award-winning filmmakers, only one turned out to be a man – the venerable British director Terence Davis, whose film “Blessing” received the jury’s prize for best screenplay. But already for the camera work, the Frenchwoman Claire Mathon was awarded, who shot the political detective “Investigation of the State Scandal”. Gone are the days when the profession of a cameraman was considered purely male; this fully applies to directing. So complete that both the Golden Shell, the jury’s special prize, and the Silver Shell for the best director’s work went to women.

It would only be happy, as the victory of the wonderful film “The Beginning” of the Georgian Dea Kulumbegashvili was a year ago. This year, it was she who headed the international jury in San Sebastian, again dominated by women (among them the winner of the recent Venice Festival Audrey Divan). The films favored by this jury are conditional, but not too significant – both “Earwig” by Lucille Hadzikhalilovich and “Like in Heaven” by Thea Lindeburg. More interesting were Laurent Kante’s poignantly polemical Arthur Rambo, which had no awards at all, and Who Will Stop Us by Jonas Trueba, a quasi-documentary collective portrait of Spanish youth; he was honored for his ensemble cast and also received the FIPRESCI International Critics Jury Prize. Also noteworthy is the satirical dramedy of Michael Shoulter “The Eyes of Tammy Fay”: Jessica Chastain, who plays a bravura role in it, shared the acting “Silver Shell” with the young Danish woman Flora Ophelia Hoffman Lindahl from the aforementioned film “Like in Heaven.”

These gestures in their totality could be accepted, with certain reservations, if they were crowned with a justly made main decision, because it is the picture awarded with the “Golden Shell” that becomes the emblem of the festival. But the Romanian Blue Moon does not give the impression of a major discovery. This is another film-drama about a young woman in a patriarchal environment, but her forced hysterical intonation does not evoke either real empathy or intellectual reflection that awaken the best Romanian films.

But you can sincerely, and not only for patriotic reasons, rejoice at the success of the picture “Draw”, awarded by the jury of the “New Directors” competition. Russian cinema is not at all as promoted in the West as Romanian, and it rarely gets to the festival in San Sebastian. It is all the more significant that the “Draw” was selected and, as a result, awarded, singling out from 13 candidate films. Lena Lanskikh, taking as the heroine a teenage girl who became a mother at the age of fourteen and had to hide the child, is told with an understanding of the nature of modern cinema, in which the camera becomes an active participant in the events. And beyond the plot, true stories of early motherhood, domestic violence and society-imposed victimization are read.

A kind of counterbalance to the feminization of the program and the composition of the international jury (the jury of the “New Directors” competition in general consisted exclusively of women) was the decision of the festival directorate to award the honorary prize “Donostia” for his contribution to the cinema of Johnny Depp. This decision caused a flurry of attacks on the festival in the Hollywood press and a mini-scandal at a press conference, where the representative of the Spanish Association of Women Filmmakers was allegedly not allowed to ask a question, and unknown persons turned on the recording of the accusatory speech of the actor’s ex-wife Amber Heard. Nevertheless, the celebration of a star with a tarnished reputation took place with a large crowd of fans, and the actor himself made an impressive speech about how important it is to create mechanisms for protecting human dignity in the atmosphere of the onset of cancel culture.