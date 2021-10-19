Xiaomi announced the start of mass production of cars :: Autonews

The Chinese company Xiaomi will start mass production of its own vehicles in the first half of 2024. This is reported by Reuters with reference to the chairman of the board of directors of the concern Leia Jun. According to the top manager, the company will produce cars with electric motors.

Investment in the project will amount to $ 10 billion. In addition, Xiaomi has already hired 300 employees to participate in the development and production of electric cars. At the same time, it is not yet known whether the Chinese will produce cars on their own or in partnership with an already existing automaker.

Earlier it was reported that Great Wall Motors could become such a company. It is possible that Xiaomi cars will be assembled at one of the GW plants. However, there is no official confirmation of this information yet.

Xiaomi also does not disclose any details and technical characteristics of the future electric car. The premiere of the “green” car from the Chinese company may take place in 2023. According to Latepost, the project, codenamed Micar, was launched back in 2018 and was inspired by the visit of the head of Xiaomi, Lei Jun, to Tesla founder Elon Musk.

In recent months, this is not the first technology company to think about producing its own electric cars – for example, it was reported about Apple, Baidu and Huawei.

