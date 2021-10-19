Xiaomi shares soared by 6% after the announcement of plans for the serial production of electric cars :: News :: RBC Investments

Smartphone maker Xiaomi to start serial production of its own electric vehicles in 2024

Shares of the Chinese electronics manufacturer Xiaomi have risen in price on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange by 6.09% – to 22.65 Hong Kong dollars as of 9:39 am Moscow time. This is the largest daily gain in the company’s quotes since May 12. By the end of trading, growth had slowed to 5.39% and the price dropped to HK $ 22.5.

The price of the securities rose sharply after the announcement of the CEO of Xiaomi Lei Jun that the company would launch mass production of its own electric vehicles in 2024, writes CNBC. The announcement was made at the company’s investor day.

In March, Xiaomi, which revenues mainly come from smartphone sales, announced plans to enter the electric vehicle market and said it plans to invest $ 10 billion in the business over the next 10 years. To develop this line of business, in September, the company registered a division for the development of electric vehicles Xiaomi EV. The new division employs about 300 people, the company said in September. Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi, became the head of the company.

China’s electric vehicle market enjoys government support and is booming. Research firm Canalys predicts that electric vehicle sales in China will grow 51% in 2021 year-over-year to 1.9 million vehicles. The main competitors of the Xiaomi EV in the electric vehicle market in the PRC will be the Chinese companies Nio and Xpeng, as well as the larger automakers Tesla and BYD.

At the beginning of the year, it became known that the Chinese search engine Baidu will also enter the electric car market and will produce electric vehicles in partnership with Geely Corporation. The company plans to release the first car within the next three years. Rumors of Apple working on its own drone also intensified in 2021.