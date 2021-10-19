“You will die where you were given.” How Dagestani women who escaped from their husbands were kidnapped in Kazan

Amalia Zatari

On the eve of the crisis center “Mother’s House” in Kazan, two girls who had arrived from Dagestan were kidnapped, where they were married against their will. They arrived at the center on Monday night, but in the afternoon it became known that relatives had learned about their whereabouts. In the evening of the same day, the girls were taken away from the crisis center by people in uniform. The Ministry of Internal Affairs for Tatarstan says that the police officers were not involved in this.

21-year-old Fatima and Aishat have been friends since childhood, at first they lived with their parents, and then they were forcibly – according to them – given in marriage and transferred to their husbands’ houses. The first time they asked for help was a year ago, when they contacted human rights activist Svetlana Anokhina, who defends the rights of women in Dagestan, and asked them to evacuate.

Evacuation

“I didn’t want to take on this business, it seemed to me very difficult in the sense that the girls are too dependent, they were raised first in their parents’ house, then they were transferred to the house of their husband. It seemed to me that it would be very difficult to pull them out of their familiar surroundings. , to place them somewhere where they will have to live independently, work. I hoped that they decided to run away in the mood, that maybe it was just a whim, “Anokhina told the BBC.

According to her, one of the girls did not have a phone, only one of them was in contact. In addition, the girls lived in different places: Fatima – in Khasavyurt, and Aishat – in the mountain force of Kikuni. “And her dad is a fairly well-known Islamic preacher. That is, we understood that they would be looked for,” Anokhina added.

The complexity of their evacuation also lay in the fact that the girls had to be taken out together – if they noticed the disappearance of one, then the second would immediately increase supervision, the human rights activist explained the situation.

But after the first appeal a year ago, the girls turned to Anokhina four more times, the last time in September. “For the fourth time, I gave up and decided that since the young girls are so insistently asking to be taken out, then they really need help,” Anokhina said.

October 16, Saturday, the girls took a taxi from Khasavyurt to Volgograd. They were accompanied by a volunteer from the Marem project, a human rights project founded by Anokhina that helps women victims of domestic violence in the North Caucasus. In Volgograd, the girls were met by another volunteer. Human rights activists also rented an apartment for the girls in the city, where they spent the night.

“Two years of marriage and horror”

On October 17, the girls, accompanied by a volunteer, left for Kazan. In the early morning of October 18, they arrived at the Kazan crisis center “Mother’s House” – a shelter for mothers with children who had escaped domestic violence or found themselves in a difficult life situation.

The girls also had a two-year-old child of one of them, Aliya Baynazarova, head of the Good Deeds Foundation, told the BBC. “In the morning they came to us to sign statements, an agreement, an individual development plan. They were happy that they had a chance. mothers could provide for themselves in the future. One of the girls sewed as a child, and she liked it, “Bainazarova said.

In her statement (the BBC has it) one of the girls wrote: “I was not married of my own free will, at the age of 17. I never wanted a family life at that age. There was no physical violence, but morally I can’t. When I said that I could not be with him and wanted to return home, they told me: you will die where you were given. “

The girl has no education, “because she did not study anywhere,” the statement says. “My opinion does not matter – it was like that with my parents, and it’s the same with my husband. I don’t want the same life for my daughter,” the girl wrote.

“I was given [замуж] at 18, two years married and terrified, I had no choice, ” her friend wrote in her statement. – After marriage, there was no work or study. The husband is constantly dissatisfied with something – from this and quarrels every day. He rarely let him in to his parents – he said that he had the right not to let him in at all. There was a miscarriage due to stress and persistent nerves. After that I decided that it was better to leave. ”

According to Anokhina, the husband of one of the girls is six years older than her; nothing is known about the husband of the second. “One sent pictures with bruises, the other complained that she was simply not considered a person,” said the human rights activist.

“The girls said that they did not have freedom of movement, they were not allowed to study, they were not allowed to work, they only did what they served their husbands, there was sexual violence against their will. They turned to their fathers with a request for divorce, but they were given the answer is that you will die where you were given out, “Baynazarova said.

Abduction

On Monday evening, it became known that the girls’ relatives found out where they were. According to Anokhina, a taxi driver who was carrying girls from Dagestan called her and said that he was contacted by the Khasavyurt police and asked who ordered the car. Anokhina told him to give the callers her number.

“But I gave my WhatsApp number, Turkish,” the human rights activist explained. Last year, Anokhina had to temporarily leave for Turkey due to threats she received. “Therefore, the cops may have decided that the girls are being recruited in Turkey, so that they can then be sent to Syria,” she suggested.

“After that, a cop from the Khasavyurt ROVD called me,” Anokhina continued. …

According to the human rights activist, she received several calls from the police, and also from her father Aishat. During the conversation, he admitted that he really did not give his daughter a divorce and that he was wrong. And he added that the divorce was allegedly already completed, Anokhina said.

In addition, according to her, police officers came to the home of Anokhina’s daughter herself: “The idea of ​​being recruited to Syria slipped through the conversation with my daughter. This is an excuse that parents very often use when trying to prevent their daughters from escaping. intimidate – that we will say that you are going to Syria, and the center “E” will look for you.

On Monday evening, the girls were alone at the crisis center. “Our crisis center is not fully operational now. At 22:00 the administrator was supposed to come to them, but did not have time. At 19:00 the girls stopped communicating, and then they sent an SMS: they found us, the cops took us,” she said Baynazarov.

According to her, a few hours later the girls sent a video to the employees of the crisis center, in which they said on camera that they had solved all the issues and no longer needed help.

In the background of the apartment in which the girls were in the video, a large number of men’s shoes were visible, Baynazarova drew attention.

“Nobody keeps them”

On October 19, RBC contacted Fatima’s father, who said that both girls were at home in Makhachkala. According to him, Anokhina “twisted the girls’ heads and took them away.”

According to the man, once in Kazan, the girls realized that they had been deceived and decided to return home. He also stated that police officers were not involved in this.

“Not a single person came to see them, they called a taxi themselves and left. They realized that they had been deceived,” he insists.

Fatima’s father added that girls are not forced to remain married: “If they do not want to be with their husbands, no one keeps them.”

Earlier, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Tatarstan, RBC said that the police began an investigation after reports of the abduction of girls. The department also said that “they checked all the police departments, but no one did it.” “You understand that anyone can wear a uniform,” the commentary said (later, RBC deleted this comment).