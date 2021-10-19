Zach Snyder wants to film The Dark Knight Returns without Ben Affleck

Zach Snyder is known as one of the most high-profile personalities in the movie comic book world, especially in the last couple of years after his semi-return to the DC Universe.

During the promo tour Justice League the director has repeatedly spoken about films that he would like to make if given the right opportunity. Snyder would like to do more than just a sequel “Man of Steel” featuring Henry Cavill, but also a comic book adaptation “Batman: The Dark Knight Returns”…

As part of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the director called this project a “white whale” and his “holy grail.” According to him, the adaptation would be in the “style “Guardians” in a separate universe:

It would be a separate world. I would just do it 100% style “Guardians”, really frame accurate, really … really did it. To be honest, I don’t think it will cost much. I do not think so. It’s pretty tough. There are just incredible dialogues.

After introducing an actor like Clint Eastwood playing Bruce Wayne, Snyder agreed that this was “the right guy.” Snyder would like to see someone “in his 50s” in this role, and he is confident that such an actor has coped with the task.

The director’s comment that the proposed project is completely separate from the DC MCU likely further indicates that it will not work with Warner Bros. It is currently unlikely that a project like this will see the light of day – even without Zach Snyder.