Zakharova spoke about the representative of the LPR detained by Kiev in the JCCC

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commented on the information of the Ukrainian authorities that the representative of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic detained by the Ukrainian military at the Joint Center for the Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire Regime (JCCC) Andriy Kosyak is a Russian citizen.

This is stated on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“The Ukrainian side reported in the media that Kosyak had Russian citizenship. Despite this, no notifications of the incident were received by the Russian diplomatic and consular offices, although the Russian-Ukrainian Consular Convention prescribes to do this immediately, no later than three days after the arrest, ”she said.

According to Zakharova, the Russian Embassy in Kiev and the Consulate General in Kharkov appealed to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry and local authorities with demands to clarify the situation, inform about the whereabouts of the detainee and provide consular access to him.

“Six days have passed, but Kiev has not fulfilled its obligations under the Consular Convention … we urge the Ukrainian side to reconsider its position, stop provocations on the contact line in Donbass, inform the whereabouts of Russian citizen Kosyak and provide Russian consular officers with access to him,” – added the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The jamb was abducted on October 13 by a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the disengagement zone near Zolote.

The LPR representation in the JCCC restricted the movement of patrols of the OSCE monitoring mission on a number of routes until the return of its employee from Ukrainian captivity.