President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he saw no point in asking questions of the EU leadership about EU membership. RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021

KIEV, October 19 – RIA Novosti. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he saw no point in asking questions of the EU leadership about EU membership. According to the head of state, if EU membership depended on the authorities in Brussels, Ukraine would have been in the European Union “yesterday.” The problem, as Zelensky suggested, has developed at the level of individual EU states. “When you are face to face, they say that they are in favor, but there are questions with some other country,” he added. The Ukrainian leader recalled that Kiev continues to prepare declarations with other countries in order to understand who is exactly ready to vote for Ukraine’s admission to the European Union. “Four countries have already signed, three now I will sign. That is, seven, and only 27 (countries),” Zelensky added. After the coup d’etat in 2014, Ukraine began to persistently pursue a policy of integration with the West. In the wake of these expectations, amendments were made to the constitution, which consolidated the country’s course towards the EU and NATO. Zelensky himself has recently spoken about the importance of Ukraine’s accession to the European Union and NATO. For example, he called joining the EU “a strategically achievable dream,” and NATO membership is the only way to end the conflict in Donbass. Meanwhile, politicians in the West have repeatedly made it clear to Kiev that he is not expected there or that this will not happen soon. For example, Johannes Hahn, who served as European Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and EU Enlargement, previously stated that it is unrealistic to talk about Ukraine’s membership in the European Union in the coming years, Kiev should concentrate on the implementation of the Association Agreement with the EU.

KIEV, October 19 – RIA Novosti. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he saw no point in asking questions of the EU leadership about EU membership.

“Honestly, there is no point in asking some questions to our distinguished colleagues when you know the answer in advance. Therefore, I did not pose some questions either to (the head of the European Commission – ed.) Mrs. Ursula von der Leyen, or (to the President of the European Council – ed.) Charles Michel , we had many meetings with Charles Michel before. We have an excellent relationship, “Zelensky said in an interview with ICTV.

According to the head of state, if EU membership depended on the authorities in Brussels, Ukraine would have been in the European Union “yesterday.” The problem, as Zelensky suggested, has developed at the level of individual EU states. “When you are face to face, they say they are in favor, but there are questions with some other country,” he added.

The Ukrainian leader recalled that Kiev continues to prepare declarations with other countries in order to understand who is exactly ready to vote for Ukraine’s admission to the European Union. “Four countries have already signed, three now I will sign. That is, seven, and only 27 (countries),” Zelensky added.
After the coup d’etat of 2014, Ukraine began to persistently pursue a policy of integration with the West. In the wake of these expectations, amendments were made to the constitution, which consolidated the country’s course towards the EU and NATO.

Zelensky himself has recently spoken about the importance of Ukraine’s accession to the European Union and NATO. Thus, he called joining the EU “a strategically achievable dream,” and NATO membership was the only way to end the conflict in Donbass.

Meanwhile, politicians in the West have repeatedly made it clear to Kiev that he is not expected there or that this will not happen soon. For example, Johannes Hahn, who served as European Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and EU Enlargement, previously stated that it is unrealistic to talk about Ukraine’s membership in the European Union in the coming years, Kiev should concentrate on the implementation of the Association Agreement with the EU.

