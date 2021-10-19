Zelensky announced his readiness to meet with Putin in “any format” :: Politics :: RBC

Peskov said about the difficulties of the conversation between Putin and Zelensky



As Zelensky noted, US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland during a recent visit to Moscow discussed the Donbass issue with the Russian authorities, including Washington’s participation in negotiations to resolve the conflict.

Read on RBC Pro

The issue of a possible meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine began to be discussed this spring. Then Zelensky announced his readiness to meet with Putin “anywhere in the Ukrainian Donbass” in order to prevent an escalation of the conflict in the region. In response, Putin invited Zelensky to come to Moscow. On April 26, Zelenskiy said he was ready to hold a meeting “anywhere”, and on September 1, his press secretary, Sergei Nikiforov, said that Kiev was ready to negotiate “anytime.”

In May, the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said that contacts on a possible meeting are being conducted with the participation of the deputy head of the presidential administration, Dmitry Kozak, but so far all this is just a “hypothetical sketch.” The Kremlin argued that organizing the meeting was hampered by the failure of Kiev to comply with the Minsk agreements and unfulfilled, from Moscow’s point of view, expectations in the democratic nature of Vladimir Zelensky.

On September 2, Peskov said that a meeting between Putin and Zelensky this year is hardly possible. He noted that the negotiations should be well prepared. According to him, in terms of preparation, there are problems with identifying topics for discussion. “Volodymyr Zelenskyy constantly insists on discussing Crimea, President Putin is not that not ready, but there are no substances for discussion,” the spokesman said.

In Kiev, called the timing of the negotiations between Putin and Zelensky



On September 12, Nikiforov said again that the meeting between the presidents depends on Russia’s readiness to talk about Crimea. “It is necessary that at this meeting there was a question about the occupation of a part of the territory of Ukraine by Russia. Therefore, the conversation and contacts at some level are really supported about this meeting, but it is imperative to ensure that this most important issue is put on the agenda, which Russia, of course, does not want, ”he said.

On October 17, Peskov said that it is difficult for Putin to communicate with Zelensky because he calls Russia a participant in the conflict in Donbass. “How can you communicate here? It is very difficult for Putin to communicate. Putin is responsible for his words, he says what he does and does what he says, ”said the press secretary.

Peskov also commented on Zelensky’s call to organize a meeting of the Normandy Four. He noted that for a meeting of heads of state, you need to “do your homework.” The need for the summit, he said, will be determined by the ministers who will understand whether the foundation is ready for the meeting.