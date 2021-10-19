Zelensky commented on the prospects for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kiev is not yet discussing EU membership, because it knows the answer. So he commented on the prospects of the country’s accession to the EU on the air of the TV channel ICTV…

“You shouldn’t ask questions to which you know the answer,” Zelensky said in an interview.

At the same time, he said that the number of EU member states will soon increase, which in writing – at a bilateral level – will support the European perspective of Ukraine.

“We started this year to prepare bilateral declarations with the EU countries to support Ukraine’s European perspective. When Ukraine and the EU countries decide that Ukraine can be a member of the EU, then this or that country with which we sign this declaration will definitely vote for us, ”Zelensky explained.

Reform progress

He also recalled that four EU member states have already signed such declarations. Three more documents are expected to be signed in the near future. “That is, there will already be seven countries out of 27.

We will do it step by step. I really want this, so we will move forward, ”the head of the republic emphasized.

In addition, Zelensky noted that the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the President of the European Council Charles Michel support Ukraine and note progress in the implementation of reforms – which was discussed in a joint statement following the 23rd Ukraine-EU summit.

“But we understand that Ukraine’s membership in the European Union should be supported by 27 EU member states,” he added, acknowledging that there are countries with which more work will need to be done on this issue.

“We could have been in the EU yesterday”

In his opinion, Ukraine would have been in the EU “yesterday” if the issue of membership depended only on Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen. But the decision must be taken by all EU member states.

“27 countries must say:“ Yes, we see Ukraine as a member, ”and vote for it. I communicate separately with representatives of each of the EU countries.

One by one they say: we are for, the question is with other countries. Then you go to those other countries, and there they also say: we are for.

There are questions with other countries, ”Zelensky concluded.

“Light-years away”

In September, Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid indicated that Ukraine located “A few light years away” from EU accession. According to her, over the past five years, she has not seen the approach of Kiev to the fulfillment of the Copenhagen criteria.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in turn, urged not to keep Kiev on the “hook of reforms” and to admit that Ukraine is not admitted to the EU for political reasons.

The Copenhagen criteria, adopted in the Danish capital in 1993, determine the conditions for countries to join the European Union. Among the requirements are political, geographic, economic, legal and others. Ukraine is striving for integration with the European Union and is carrying out the reforms that Brussels demands. However, the EU has repeatedly stated that Kiev’s entry into the organization in the coming years is unlikely. In particular, Valdis Dombrovskis, Vice President of the European Commission for Economic Affairs, said that the launch of the procedure for the country’s entry into the organization, most likely, will not happen in the coming years.

At the same time, the head of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Ann Linde, believes that Ukraine has the prospect of EU membership. However, to become a full member of the European Union, Ukraine must meet its criteria, she said.

Majority choice

Most Ukrainians called their country a European state, according to the Razumkov sociological center according to a survey conducted in October.

Thus, 77.1% of respondents called Ukraine a European country from the point of view of geography, and another 54.6% – from the point of view of history. In addition, 43.7% of those polled believe that Ukraine is one of the European states in cultural terms.

A smaller number of Ukrainians called their country European politically – 32.5%, socially – 21.7% and economically – 16%.