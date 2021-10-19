https://ria.ru/20211018/filmy-1755121057.html

Zelensky criticized ban on films with sanctioned actors

KIEV, October 18 – RIA Novosti. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the country’s ban on films with actors who came under Kiev’s sanctions. In August 2015, the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine released a list of cultural figures, including those from Russia, who “pose a threat to the national security” of Ukraine. Among the artists included in the list were Oleg Gazmanov, Iosif Kobzon, Valeria Perfilova (stage name – Valeria), Sergei Penkin, Alexander Rosenbaum, Yulia Chicherina. The list is regularly updated. “Remember how the Security Service of Ukraine … banned the show” Matchmakers “? They just stopped it. But they could not stop this broadcast on other commercial platforms, because the rights were abroad … The series was filmed even before the war with Russia, there were favorite actors, “he said in an interview with ICTV. According to him,” one of these actors said the wrong things about the occupation of Crimea, because of this he was not allowed to enter Ukraine for three years first. ” the sanctions are correct. the film was shot 30 years ago … I believe that your favorite films should not suffer because of this, “Zelensky added.” Matchmakers “is a comedy television series by the Ukrainian studio” Kvartal 95 “, one of the founders of which was Zelensky. People’s Artists of Russia Fyodor Dobronravov, Tatiana Kravchenko, Anatoly Vasiliev and other Russian artists are filmed in the series. Dobronravov previously expressed support for the reunification of Crimea with Russia.

