Zelensky said about the pointlessness of asking the EU about Ukraine’s accession :: Politics :: RBC

Kiev is preparing declarations with other countries in order to understand who is exactly ready to vote for Ukraine’s admission to the European Union. According to Zelensky, four out of 27 countries have signed such a document so far.

Ukrainian political scientist Vadim Karasev said that Germany and France are not ready to accept Ukraine into the European Union and NATO – they are afraid of the dominance of Eastern Europe over Western Europe because of the military power of Kiev. “Germany and France think like this: if Ukraine becomes a member of NATO, the European Union, and Ukraine plus Poland, Lithuania, the Baltic countries, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Hungary, Eastern Europe will dominate the so-called indigenous Europe, Western. This changes all balances, ”the expert said. The French Foreign Ministry said in the spring that Paris supports Ukraine, but it has no serious prospects for joining the EU.

In turn, Zelenskiy believes that without his country there will be no lasting European Union. “Ukraine cannot feel itself in the EU and NATO as a guest. We want to be our own. I believe that we deserve this long ago, ”said the politician.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell noted that the first months after Zelenskiy’s election as president were characterized by a “turbo-mode” of long-stalled reforms. However, according to many observers, he writes, the reform process has slowed lately, and the dismissals of those who made the changes have become alarming signals. Nonetheless, Borrell believes Zelenskiy is still a source of hope for change in the country.