https://ria.ru/20211019/erdogan-1755230491.html
Zhirinovsky commented on Erdogan’s words about a “handful” of winners
Zhirinovsky commented on Erdogan’s words about a “handful” of winners – RIA Novosti, 10/19/2021
Zhirinovsky commented on Erdogan’s words about a “handful” of winners
LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky said that speaking about the UN Security Council, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan forgot how the Security Council was created, except for … RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021
2021-10-19T15: 51
2021-10-19T15: 51
2021-10-19T15: 51
in the world
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
Germany
Vladimir Zhirinovsky
united nations security council
State Duma of the Russian Federation
ldpr
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/13/1755188647_0:248:2923:1892_1920x0_80_0_0_3556c377176f19913aa8fbd42260e375.jpg
MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky said that speaking about the UN Security Council, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan forgot how the Security Council was created, in addition, the Turkish leader wants to take part in the fate of the world. Erdogan said that the fate of humanity should not be left to mercy. ” a handful of countries “- the winners of the Second World War. He also said about the existence of a certain roadmap with the aim of “cornering” the permanent members of the UN Security Council to expand the rights of other members of this international organization. “Erdogan hatched again. You see, he needs to expand the Security Council (UN) in order and he took part in the fate of the world. Erdogan forgot how the Security Council was created – by the victorious countries. And Turkey is the losing side. Both the First World War and the Second. Where is he trying to, Erdogan? In the Security Council. There are those who won the last and the most terrible war, “Zhirinovsky said in the State Duma at a press approach. The Ottoman Empire joined the First World War on the side of Germany. Until the end of World War II, Turkey maintained neutrality, while on June 18, 1941, it concluded a treaty of friendship with Germany. On February 23, 1945, war was declared to the Nazis, but the Turkish side did not take part in the hostilities. Historians’ assessments of the country’s role in the war vary. At the same time, Turkey belongs to the 50 original member states of the UN.
https://ria.ru/20211019/sovbez-1755199766.html
https://ria.ru/20211019/erdogan-1755178294.html
Turkey
Germany
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/13/1755188647_0-0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_057f6cfe793d9350be2e38916e7dfdd2.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, Germany, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, United Nations Security Council, State Duma of the Russian Federation, LDPR
Zhirinovsky commented on Erdogan’s words about a “handful” of winners