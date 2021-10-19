https://ria.ru/20211019/erdogan-1755230491.html

Zhirinovsky commented on Erdogan’s words about a “handful” of winners

Zhirinovsky commented on Erdogan’s words about a “handful” of winners – RIA Novosti, 10/19/2021

Zhirinovsky commented on Erdogan’s words about a “handful” of winners

LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky said that speaking about the UN Security Council, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan forgot how the Security Council was created, except for … RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021

2021-10-19T15: 51

2021-10-19T15: 51

2021-10-19T15: 51

in the world

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey

Germany

Vladimir Zhirinovsky

united nations security council

State Duma of the Russian Federation

ldpr

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/13/1755188647_0:248:2923:1892_1920x0_80_0_0_3556c377176f19913aa8fbd42260e375.jpg

MOSCOW, October 19 – RIA Novosti. LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky said that speaking about the UN Security Council, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan forgot how the Security Council was created, in addition, the Turkish leader wants to take part in the fate of the world. Erdogan said that the fate of humanity should not be left to mercy. ” a handful of countries “- the winners of the Second World War. He also said about the existence of a certain roadmap with the aim of “cornering” the permanent members of the UN Security Council to expand the rights of other members of this international organization. “Erdogan hatched again. You see, he needs to expand the Security Council (UN) in order and he took part in the fate of the world. Erdogan forgot how the Security Council was created – by the victorious countries. And Turkey is the losing side. Both the First World War and the Second. Where is he trying to, Erdogan? In the Security Council. There are those who won the last and the most terrible war, “Zhirinovsky said in the State Duma at a press approach. The Ottoman Empire joined the First World War on the side of Germany. Until the end of World War II, Turkey maintained neutrality, while on June 18, 1941, it concluded a treaty of friendship with Germany. On February 23, 1945, war was declared to the Nazis, but the Turkish side did not take part in the hostilities. Historians’ assessments of the country’s role in the war vary. At the same time, Turkey belongs to the 50 original member states of the UN.

https://ria.ru/20211019/sovbez-1755199766.html

https://ria.ru/20211019/erdogan-1755178294.html

Turkey

Germany

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/13/1755188647_0-0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_057f6cfe793d9350be2e38916e7dfdd2.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, Germany, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, United Nations Security Council, State Duma of the Russian Federation, LDPR